The Dancing with the Stars cast are being paid HOW MUCH?!

Do these numbers surprise you?
Dancing with the Stars is back for another year, with 12 new celebrities gearing up to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.

Due to start on June 15, our sister publication Woman’s Day has revealed how much this year’s contestants are getting paid, and the numbers are staggering!

Find out more below.

Dancing with the Stars 2025 cast
The salaries for the 2025 Dancing with the Stars cast have been leaked. (Credit: Channel Seven)

How much are the Dancing with the Stars 2025 contestants getting paid?

Osher Günsberg Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Osher Günsberg

Already a familiar face on Aussie screens, Osher Günsberg is set to get paid $100,000 for his time on the Channel Seven show.

Rebecca gibney Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Rebecca Gibney

Acting royalty Rebecca Gibney is getting ready to show everyone what she’s made of. For starring on the show, she will get $100,000.

Shaun Micallef Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Shaun Micallef

Shaun Micallef is also going to pocket $100,000 as a competitor on Dancing with the Stars.

Susie O’Neill Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Susie O’Neill

Swimming legend Susie O’Neill is going to get paid $47,000.

Trent Cotchin
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Trent Cotchin

AFL legend Trent Cotchin won three premierships as an AFL captain, but will he win Dancing with the Stars? Even if he doesn’t, he will gain $47,000 for his efforts.

Michael Usher Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Michael Usher

Already a well-known face for his work on 7NEWS, Michael Usher will obtain $47,000 as part of this year’s line-up.

Brittany Hockley Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven )

Brittany Hockley

Former reality star, radio, and podcast host Brittany Hockley is going to receive $27,000 to compete on Dancing with the Stars. Just before the competition was due to begin, she married her partner, Benjamin Siegrist.

Kyle Shilling Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Kyle Schilling

Hip-hop artist and Home and Away actor Kyle Schilling will dance for the trophy and be provided with $27,000.

Karina Carvalho Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Karina Carvalho

7NEWS presenter Karina Carvalho will be given $27,000 for participating in the 2025 season.

Felicity Ward Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Felicity Ward

Comedian and The Office star Felicity Ward is going to take home $27,000.

Harry Garside Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Harry Garside

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star and boxer Harry Garside will also earn $27,000 for competing on Dancing with the Stars.

Mia Fevola Dancing with the Stars
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Mia Fevola

Mia Fevola is following in her parents’ footsteps to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. As part of this year’s celebrity line-up, she will also be paid $27,000.

