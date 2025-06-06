Dancing with the Stars is back for another year, with 12 new celebrities gearing up to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy.
Due to start on June 15, our sister publication Woman’s Day has revealed how much this year’s contestants are getting paid, and the numbers are staggering!
Find out more below.
How much are the Dancing with the Stars 2025 contestants getting paid?
Osher Günsberg
Already a familiar face on Aussie screens, Osher Günsberg is set to get paid $100,000 for his time on the Channel Seven show.
Rebecca Gibney
Acting royalty Rebecca Gibney is getting ready to show everyone what she’s made of. For starring on the show, she will get $100,000.
Shaun Micallef
Shaun Micallef is also going to pocket $100,000 as a competitor on Dancing with the Stars.
Susie O’Neill
Swimming legend Susie O’Neill is going to get paid $47,000.
Trent Cotchin
AFL legend Trent Cotchin won three premierships as an AFL captain, but will he win Dancing with the Stars? Even if he doesn’t, he will gain $47,000 for his efforts.
Michael Usher
Already a well-known face for his work on 7NEWS, Michael Usher will obtain $47,000 as part of this year’s line-up.
Brittany Hockley
Former reality star, radio, and podcast host Brittany Hockley is going to receive $27,000 to compete on Dancing with the Stars. Just before the competition was due to begin, she married her partner, Benjamin Siegrist.
Kyle Schilling
Hip-hop artist and Home and Away actor Kyle Schilling will dance for the trophy and be provided with $27,000.
Karina Carvalho
7NEWS presenter Karina Carvalho will be given $27,000 for participating in the 2025 season.
Felicity Ward
Comedian and The Office star Felicity Ward is going to take home $27,000.
Harry Garside
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star and boxer Harry Garside will also earn $27,000 for competing on Dancing with the Stars.
Mia Fevola
Mia Fevola is following in her parents’ footsteps to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy. As part of this year’s celebrity line-up, she will also be paid $27,000.