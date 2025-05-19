Former Bachelor star and radio host Brittany Hockley is counting down to her wedding day to her fiancé and goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.

Advertisement

While they got engaged in 2024, it seems their nuptials are not too far away!

According to Sunday Confidential, the couple will tie the knot between June 2 and 5 at the Pandawa Cliff Estate in Bali. The estate’s website states that it has four villas, decked areas, clifftop gardens, and overlooks the Indian Ocean.

It also reveals that one of its six-bedroom villas costs more than $6600 AUD per night.

Brittany Hockley has celebrated her Hens party in the lead-up to her 2025 wedding. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

The Life Uncut podcast host last travelled to Bali in September 2024 and told her Instagram followers she was “venue hunting”.

“I love Bali, it’s so beautiful and I can’t wait to get married here,” she gushed in an Instagram post at the time.

The reality star, who is also competing in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars Australia, celebrated her Hens on May 17.

She’s also revealed that Steven Khalil, whose dresses have been worn by celebrities such as Emma Stone, was helping her create her perfect wedding dress.

Advertisement

“Ahhhh I SAID YES TO THE DRESS!! 🤍,” she revealed in an Instagram post in November 2024.

“You know, if I’m going to be soppy for a second, I was never the girl who dreamed of or thought about her wedding. I think I actually never thought it would happen tbh. Then I met the love of my life @bxn__s92 and he was crazy enough to want to marry me, and I realised I needed to actually start thinking about it!”

A love to last a lifetime. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Brittany Hockley meet her boyfriend?

The couple met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2022 before they went public with their relationship in January 2023.

Advertisement

Because Ben plays soccer internationally, the majority of their relationship has been long-distance, and they travel overseas to meet one another.

Fast forward to June 2024, and they announced their engagement.

“In any lifetime, it’s a YES! Just two people loving each other for the rest of our lives. 🤍💍🐙,” they gushed in an Instagram post at the time.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.