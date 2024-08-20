The sweetest photos of Matty J, Laura Byrne, and their kids

Since meeting on The Bachelor in 2017, Matty J and Laura Byrne have gone from strength to strength, now with two kids and an adoring fan base.

After Matty confessed his love for Laura in Thailand during the season five finale, their love grew before our eyes.

“I love you… I think you are so perfect,” a nervous Matty told a crying Laura at the time.

Laura admitted through her tears: “I love you too, I was so ready for you to break my heart.”

Luckily, no hearts were broken. Instead, Matty got down on one knee in Fiji while Laura was pregnant with their first child.

Matty J and Laura Byrne are one of the few bachie couples who are still together. (Credit: Ten)

In June that year, they welcomed a daughter, Marlie-Mae.

“They’ve been the most rewarding, loving and emotional I’ve ever experienced,” Matty J wrote on Instagram.

“Laura you did the most incredible job bringing our little girl Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson into the world. Becoming a Dad was better than I ever could have imagined.”

Two years later, their family grew as they welcomed their second daughter, Lola.

“I said I would eat my own poop if you were a girl, and yet HERE YOU ARE!” Laura wrote on Instagram at the time.

Matty J and Laura Byrne are the proud parents of two kids.

“Already teaching me the worldly life lessons that come with being a mama – such as, just because I feel something to be true (in my waters) doesn’t mean it is and not to make promises to @matthewdavidjohnson that I 100% do not intend on keeping.

“You are perfection. You are dynamite. We love you and your 95 percentile head endlessly.”

With Marlie-Mae and Lola as flower girls, Matty and Laura finally tied the knot in November 2023 at Cupitts Estate winery just outside Mollymook, NSW.

“Falling in love on TV is so crazy, but it worked for us. I got to marry my best friend and we couldn’t be happier,” Laura told our sister site WHO.

As a gorgeous family of four, Matty, Laura, Marlie, and Lola have already made many beautiful memories. Keep scrolling to see their best family photos.

The sweetest photos of Matty J, Laura Byrne, and their kids

01 April 2021

02 June 2021

03 September 2021

04 January 2022

05 January 2022

06 March 2022

07 October 2022

08 October 2022

09 December 2022

10 February 2023

11 July 2023

12 December 2023

13 March 2024

14 May 2024

15 August 2024

