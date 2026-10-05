“Taking a stand”: Why Eugenie’s pointed Meghan snub was no accident

We’ve all been given unwanted family gifts, but not many end up causing a stir on eBay!

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That’s exactly what’s happened to Meghan Markle, when a signed copy of her children’s book, The Bench, mysteriously surfaced online for sale.

Originally listed by London seller Drive Easy’s Signed Books, the edition featured a personalised message from the Duchess of Sussex for Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

While it was intended as a gift, it was reportedly listed for £20,000 ($38,000 AUD), before the advertisement disappeared.

It’s been claimed that Eugenie, 36, was “horrified” and had no idea how the book ended up on the site. However, New Idea has been told that it may not be as accidental as it seems.

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A copy of Meghan Markle’s book, The Bench, with a personalised message to Eugenie in, has appeared on eBay. (Credit: eBay/Getty)

With tension between William and Harry showing little signs of easing, insiders claim Eugenie was keen to make her loyalties clear.

“Eugenie’s always tried to stay out of controversy but with Harry and Meghan on her doorstep demanding a ‘catch up’, she’s had to take a stand and it was always going to be with Kate and William,” our royal insider dishes.

“Beatrice has been open about whose side she’s on, but up until now Eugenie’s kept it to herself.

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“This book scenario is the perfect play – no one, especially Meghan, really believes that book was discarded by accident.”

Reports have claimed that Eugenie has been forced to apologise to Meghan after eagle-eyed watchers spotted the personal inscription on the eBay listing.

It read, “Dear Eug & Jack, Celebrating the special bond between father and son. I wrote this poem at Frogmore – I hope that Eug, you witness the same love there with your guys. All love, Meghan.”

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Eugenie has allegedly apologised to Meghan. (Credit: Getty)

Meghan released The Bench in 2021, a year after she and Harry left royal life in the UK and moved from Frogmore Cottage to Montecito.

Eugenie and Jack briefly moved into Frogmore with the Sussexes’ blessing, shortly before welcoming their eldest son, August.

Many hoped their return to the UK would help repair fractured relationships. However, it appears the exact opposite is true.

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