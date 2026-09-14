“Huge problem”: Meghan Markle set to lose Princess Diana’s revenge dress to Kim Kardashian

Princess Diana’s “revenge” dress is world-famous, and now, it’s sparked a major bidding war as it heads back to the auction block.

Advertisement

The iconic gown, worn by the late Princess of Wales to a 1994 fundraising gala on the same night Charles confessed to infidelity, is going under the hammer in December.

Auction house Sotheby’s expects the dress to sell for up to £220,000 ($418,480AUD), and Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, 45, is reportedly keen to place a bid.

However, New Idea understands that the Duchess of Sussex could face an uphill battle against deep-pocketed A-list competitors.

“Kim Kardashian is just one big name determined to own this dress, as are Salma Hayek, Lady Gaga and several Qatari and Saudi collectors,” our source dishes.

Advertisement

Diana’s famous revenge dress is going back up for auction, with Meghan Markle keen to buy it. (Credit: Getty)

“Harry and Meghan’s budget is going to be a huge problem in them owning that piece of Diana history.”

Adding to the friction is Harry’s own hesitation. While Meghan, who frequently pays homage to Diana’s style, sees the gown as irreplaceable, Harry remains conflicted given the painful chapter it represents.

“Meghan has told Harry they should try and bid for this dress for the sake of the children and the documentary,” our insider explains.

Advertisement

“Harry’s not so sure as his parents’ divorce wasn’t a great memory for him, but there’s every chance they’re going to be outbid for sure.”

Meghan already owns several prized items from Diana’s jewellery box, including her Cartier Tank watch, Cartier Diamond tennis bracelet and an Asprey ring. Her engagement ring also features two diamonds from Diana’s collection.

But acquiring the “revenge” dress would mark a far more controversial statement.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time the Christina Stambolian dress has been sold, with Diana selling it at a Christie’s auction in 1997, along with 78 of her other dresses, where it fetched £39,098 ($73,860AUD).

Ahead of its resale, Morgane Halimi, Sotheby’s global head of handbags and fashion, spoke about the impact of Diana’s choice to wear the gown that fateful night.

Meghan already owns items from Diana’s jewellery box, with her engagement ring also including her diamonds. (Credit: Getty)

“On her own terms, Princess Diana turned the dress into one of the most powerful messages she ever made, during one of the most scrutinised and emotionally charged episodes of her life,” she said.

Advertisement

“She walked into a moment in which so much of her story was being told for her and, through what she chose to wear, reclaimed the narrative for herself.”

To this day, it remains one of Diana’s most iconic outfits, but it marks a difficult chapter for the Royal Family, one they won’t want to relive if Meghan purchases it.

With relations between the Sussexes and the Royals already strained, it remains to be seen if this bid will foil Harry’s hopes of a reunion.

Never miss a story! Sign up to New Idea’s FREE newsletter for royal news and exclusives here.

Advertisement