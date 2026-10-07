“It’s a good thing”: The surprising law change that could save The Block 2026 auction

The countdown is on for The Block 2026 auction, and it will look very different this year because of a change in Victorian law.

Advertisement

This time, the reserve price will be disclosed statewide exactly one week before any auction date.

Under the new laws, which came into effect on October 1, real estate agents with auctions on and from October 16, must list the seller’s reserve prices to the exact dollar amount. If a reserve price changes, the date of the auction also has to be moved.

The change also means auctions cannot take place without the disclosure of a reserve price.

A newly introduced law in Victoria will mark a first for The Block in Victoria. (Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

While this year’s auction date in Mount Eliza is yet to be published, it sets a new precedent for the show going forward, especially after the $2.99 million reserve set in 2025 caused swift backlash.

With a great deal of anticipation for this follow-up auction, Buxton’s Director and Auctioneer, Mark Nunn, who will auction Lisa and Rosco’s property, said it’s “actually quite a good thing”.

“When buyers go to an auction knowing that the reserve price is, they’re going there knowing that they’re going to be in the game if that reserve price is within their budget and they can pay that or more,” he explains exclusively to New Idea.

Advertisement

This won’t be Mark’s first time on the show – he was in charge of Britt and Taz’s home in 2025 and helped them secure $420,000 above the reserve, which led to them winning The Block.

“That’s basically what it’s now telling them that they can secure the property. So, I think it will still create competition. You’ll still get multiple people wanting to buy property at auction day,” he continues.

Unlike previous auctions, he says it adds an additional layer of transparency.

Last year’s reserve price outraged Aussies, where two properties were passed in. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

What is The Block 2026 auction reserve?

While the reserve hasn’t been announced yet, Domain has confirmed it will be between $3.6 million and $3.9 million.

Even though that may sound exorbitant, Mark says it’s suitable for the seaside suburb, he says.

At the time of publication, the median house price is $1.72 million, but he explains that unlike Daylesford, which hadn’t had a sale exceeding $3 million in years, prices are more consistent in Mount Eliza.

“Obviously, there’s challenges in the market itself, the real estate sector at the moment with interest rates and economic pressures and all the rest of it, but I think a lot of these properties are more for aspirational buyers,” he explains.

Advertisement

“I might be a second or third home, might be an Airbnb. There’s certainly local buyers as well that are showing interest from an owner or occupier point of view, too.”