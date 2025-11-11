EXCLUSIVE: The Block to return in 2026 with “bigger builds, bigger budgets and bigger buyers”

As everyday Aussies tighten their belts, The Block looks set to head in the opposite direction, with whispers that the upcoming Mt Eliza season will feature even more expensive homes than this year’s big-budget Daylesford builds.

Insiders tell New Idea the new location, perched on Melbourne’s elite Mornington Peninsula, is shaping up to be the show’s most premium season yet, with reserve prices tipped to soar past Daylesford’s already eye-watering figures.

“This isn’t the return to relatable renos fans hoped for,” one production insider reveals.

“There was a push to go back to the suburban roots of the show, but the network wants spectacle and Mt Eliza delivers that price tag.”

Both Han and Can and Emma and Ben were left empty-handed after their houses failed to sell at The Block 2025 auction. (Credit: Channel Nine)

While longtime viewers have begged for a season that ordinary families could relate to. Especially amid mortgage stress and a housing crisis, the blockbuster-budget direction appears locked in.

“They’ve doubled down,” the source explains.

“Bigger builds, bigger budgets, bigger expectations. Mt Eliza is prestigious real estate. They’re not pretending otherwise.”

With rising reserves comes rising pressure.

This year’s Daylesford auctions delivered record highs but also sparked debate about whether The Block has drifted too far from its humble home-reno beginnings.

Fans hoping for a “fix-up the fibro” throwback season may be disappointed, as insiders say Channel Nine wants to capitalise on aspirational, millionaire-buyer drama for another year.

“Producers believe viewers tune in for the fantasy,” says the insider.

“They want the drama, the glamour, the big-money moments.”

Fans hoping for a “back-to-basics” suburban reno season will be disappointed. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Early whispers of the high-end direction have already stirred chatter online from loyal Blockheads longing for a slice of nostalgia.

But one thing’s for certain, when the hammer falls in Mt Eliza, the price shock is likely to land just as hard as the drama.

Buckle up, the luxury reno show is only getting bigger.