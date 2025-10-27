Robby and Mat reveal if they’d ever return to reality TV after The Block

Robby and Mat became fan favourites on The Block, winning everyone over with their close friendship and humour.

Advertisement

So much so that fans wanted them to join Gogglebox. But Channel 10 exclusively told New Idea that the show only casts “everyday Australians” and not reality stars.

Right after their home sold, the Adelaide duo told reporters if they would ever go on another show.

“I don’t think we’ll do reality TV,” Mat said, which will disappoint fans.

When asked if they’d ever consider I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, they said no without hesitation.

Advertisement

“I’m not going to be eating bugs or jumping out of a plane or eating , touching weird slithery things or anything that crunches, bites or spits,” Mat said.

Before the finale, there were rumours of an All Stars season being in the works, which host Scott Cam then shut down.

Despite it not happening, the best mates said they would not have been a part of it.

Robby and Mat want to put reality TV behind them after The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

Will Robby and Mat ever return to The Block?

“Look, once is enough,” Mat said. “I’ve got PTSD after this.”

Despite this, Robby said this was not the last we’d see of them.

While they were tight-lipped about their future plans, they did reflect on how they felt selling their home.

Second in the auction order, Robby and Mat won $$109,000.10, which they are splitting.

Advertisement

They told the media that it was not what they expected, but they loved being a part of it.

“We had a great time,” Robby said. “I think Australia fell in love with us as we did with the show, and Matt and I are very proud of what we’ve done.”

“I think the only thing we’re a bit disappointed with was the higher reserve than we thought.”

Advertisement

Robby and Mat were disappointed with The Block auction result, but had no regrets. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The pair hoped to pocket at least $200,000 each. Despite not reaching this, they were thrilled for Britt and Taz, who profited $420,000 above the reserve and $100,000 as this year’s winners.

“We’re so happy for them, because we all said as a group, we started together, we’ll finish together, and we wanted everyone to do well,” Mat said.

“And we are stoked for them, and they’re they’re good people, and their kids are amazing, and so they’ll be able to do something with their life and change it.”

Advertisement