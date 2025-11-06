Robert Irwin and Julia Morris to return as hosts for new season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here

We can soon look forward to another season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, with Robert Irwin and Julia Morris returning as the hosts.

Channel 10 confirmed the exciting news at its 2026 Upfronts event on November 6.

The wildlife warrior, who is currently competing on Dancing with the Stars USA, has revealed what we can expect next year.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve got in store this season!” he began.

Robert Irwin and Julia Morris are returning to I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2026! (Credit: Channel 10)

“Every year the trials get bigger, the stars get braver and the jungle gets wilder. It’s going to be an unforgettable ride. See you in the jungle!”

His beloved co-host and friend, Julia, also shared her excitement and praised the 21-year-old.

“To get to present the show I love, alongside one of the biggest superstars in the world right now, is the purest of joys,” she said.

“Robert and I are beside ourselves to return to our spiritual showbiz home in South Africa for Season 12 of our beloved I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

“Get ready celebs, we are ready to tango! (Actually, I am not ready to tango).”

Sam Thaiday was this year’s king of the jungle. (Credit: Channel 10)

When is I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! returning?

The network also confirmed that the beloved show is returning this January!

So keep an eye out for which celebrities will be heading to South Africa! This year, Sam Thaiday was crowned as the king of the jungle.

While there is great anticipation for the coming season, this time the show will be prerecorded.

TV Blackbox initially reported the change in late May and understood that it was due to budget cuts.

7 Inside Media said this meant they could have a smaller production team, and post-production team is not needed.

