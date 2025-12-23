EXCLUSIVE: I’m A Celebrity 2026 winner has ALREADY been crowned

The winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has already been crowned in a major shake-up.

Advertisement

While viewers are gearing up for the new series in January, New Idea can reveal that filming wrapped on December 23 in the South African jungle, with the final already having been filmed.

In a surprising change, the 2026 series has been prerecorded by Channel 10, rather than broadcasting live, so how will the public vote on who wins?

Never fear, you will still get a say in the winner, because New Idea understands that Channel 10 has filmed three different endings, with only one airing after the public vote.

“The final three will leave South Africa not knowing who’s won,” an insider reveals. “Australia will still get to vote and whichever ending matches the public’s choice is the one that goes to air.”

Advertisement

The winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 has already been crowned. (Credit: Network 10)

In other words, there’ll be no live finale filmed back in Australia, but the public will still decide who is crowned King or Queen of the Jungle 2026.

“It’s clever,” the source says. “The cast still feels the pressure, the audience still gets their vote, and production gets the flexibility of a pre-recorded season.”

Despite being filmed in advance, insiders say this season has been an absolute blast, with Robert Irwin and Julia Morris both returning once again to host.

Advertisement

“The energy on set has been great,” the source adds. “It’s been fun, fast-paced and genuinely entertaining. Everyone involved knows this is a strong season.”

The celebrities have remained under tight lockdown, with producers determined to avoid leaks, but that hasn’t stopped names circulating over recent weeks.

According to jungle whispers, New Idea understands that Australian supermodel Rachael Finch and comedian Nath Valvo will be among the line-up.

Advertisement

Deni Hines is also believed to be making a high-profile return after a turbulent stint on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011, where she was known for her clashes with co-stars.

Filming wrapped on the 2026 series on December 23, New Idea understands. (Credit: Network Ten)

Tammy Hembrow’s ex-husband, Matt Zukowski, is also understood to be entering the jungle, after Channel 10 teased a “reality TV love rat” would be among the cast.

“Each of them brings something totally different,” the insider says. “There are big personalities, emotional moments and plenty of laughs.”

Advertisement

With filming having already finished, the final three will return home still sworn to secrecy, and unaware of whether they’ll ultimately wear the jungle crown.

“They’ll have to sit on it for weeks,” the source laughs. “No spoilers, no slip-ups. The winner won’t know until Australia decides.”

So while the adventure may already be in the can, the final twist is still very much alive for 2026, and it’ll be viewers who have the final say on who reigns supreme.