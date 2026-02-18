EXCLUSIVE: The heartbreaking reason why Gary Sweet NEEDS to win I’m A Celebrity

NEED TO KNOW The I’m A Celebrity finale front-runner is “desperate” to make his only daughter, Sophie Sweet , proud.

When it comes to fatherhood, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! campmate Gary Sweet is the first to admit he hasn’t always nailed it.

“I’d give myself a five or a six out of 10,” he said in 2012. “I wish I was better.”

Now, as he inches closer to getting into the I’m A Celebrity finale this Sunday, the 68-year-old actor hopes that being named King of the Jungle will help make amends.

And insiders tell New Idea that there is one person Gary especially wanted to impress with his stint on the show – his only daughter, Sophie.

“Gary desperately wanted to make Soph proud,” a source tells New Idea. “It’s one of the main reasons he signed up for the show. He wanted to show her a different side of him.”

Gary has shared family bombshells on I’m A Celebrity, including that he was raised by his raised by his aunt and uncle. (Credit: Channel 10.)

How many kids does Gary Sweet have?

Gary has been married three times and has six children.

His first wife was actress Lenore Smith but they did not have any children. He shares Sophie, 32, and her brother Frank, 37, with his second wife, Jill Miller.

After he and Jill split, Gary went on to have two more sons with third wife Johanna Griggs – Joe, 29, and Jesse, 30. With his current partner, Nadia Dyall, he has young sons Frederic and Percy.

“Gary loves all his kids, but he’s always had a soft spot for Soph and feels like he’s probably let her down the most,” the source claims.

Gary and daughter Sophie, then and more recently. (Credit: Instagram)

What has Gary Sweet said about his children?

Gary has admitted that during his older children’s early years, his booming TV career kept him away from home.

“I was flat out doing Police Rescue or other shows,” he said. “I’d leave early and get home late. I only saw the kids on weekends.”

While he appears close with his three eldest boys, it’s his relationship with his daughter Sophie – or “Mooch”, as he used to call her – that has sparked recent whispers.

A browse of both their Instagram accounts shows neither have posted about the other in recent years. The last time they appeared together in a photo was Father’s Day in 2017.

“Never too old. Happy Father’s Day GS,” Sophie captioned a photo of Gary on a skateboard.

Gary shared his own tribute, writing “Father’s Day with my beautiful daughter Sophie” alongside the hashtag #luckyman.

He did, however, post a throwback retro photo of the pair together in 2018. Since since then, there have been no public tributes.

Sophie hasn’t shared a public photo of Gary since 2017, but often posts other family members – including one-time stepmum Joh Griggs! (Credit: Instagram)

Sophie is active on social media and frequently shares posts with her mother, brother, stepsiblings and former stepmum Johanna.

“Even Joh’s husband, Todd, makes more cameo appearances than Gaz,” the source says.

“The truth is, Gary just wasn’t around much when Soph was growing up and so naturally she’s just closer to her mother and has a beautiful relationship with Joh, who still considers Sophie and Frank her stepchildren.”

Adding to speculation, Sophie didn’t publicly support Gary’s I’m A Celebrity stint – despite recently spending time in South Africa doing veterinary conservation work near Hoedspruit, where the show is filmed.

Whether the distance is real or simply just online, only Gary and Sophie know.

Who won I’m A Celebrity 2026?

This year’s winner will be crowned on Sunday, February 22. But with the 2026 season being pre-recorded, the actual crowning has already been filmed!.

At the start of the season, New Idea was told that Channel 10 had filmed three different endings, with only one airing after the public vote.

“The final three will leave South Africa not knowing who’s won,” an insider reveals. “Australia will still get to vote and whichever ending matches the public’s choice is the one that goes to air.”

Sources say all signs are pointing that Gary will be in the Final 3, along with Luke Bateman.