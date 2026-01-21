Gary Sweet has made a name for himself in Australian film and television, and now he’s joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia!

Advertisement

He already has a surprising connection to the jungle, having portrayed host Julia Morris‘ on-screen husband in House Husbands for five years.

But what about his relationships in real life?

The 68-year-old has had a string of relationships throughout his time in the spotlight, but little is known about his love life in recent years.

Gary Sweet reunited with his on-screen wife Julia Morris on I’m A Celebrity.

Advertisement

How many times has Gary Sweet been married?

Gary has been married three times and is a father of six children.

Scroll on to find out more about Gary’s wives.

Who was Gary Sweet’s first wife?

Gary’s first wife was fellow actor Lenore Smith.

They were both in popular Australian TV shows at the time, with Gary starring in The Sullivans, while Lenore was known for The Restless Years.

Advertisement

The couple got married in 1981 but went their separate ways just two years later.

They did not have any children together, and Lenore went on to marry her now-husband, Warren Jones, in 1997.

Who else has Gary Sweet been married to?

Four years later, the actor married lawyer, Jill Miller.

Advertisement

They welcomed two children together, Frank and Sophie, but went their separate ways in 1993.

Little was known about their relationship, but Gary’s third marriage to Johanna Griggs was arguably his most publicised relationship.

Gary met the House Rules presenter through Johanna’s brother, and they got married in 1995.

They were a prominent couple in Australian media, and their split in 1999 made headlines.

Advertisement

Their split sparked false reports that the actor had walked out on Johanna, leaving her to raise their two sons alone.

Gary has since called the coverage “vicious, personal and ill-informed” to South Australia Weekend.

Gary and Johanna Griggs were married from 1995 to 1999. (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty)

Did Johanna Griggs and Gary Sweet have children?

Yes, Johanna and Gary welcomed two children, Joe and Jesse, during their relationship.

Advertisement

In 2013, Johanna discussed the difficulties of Gary living far away from their family home.

“(Gary’s) in Melbourne,” she told the Herald Sun at the time. “But even when he lived in Sydney, he didn’t [see them much]. It’s always been like that, so I don’t think they’re suffering any great angst. When they do see Gary, they have a great time. He’s the fun bags.”

Gary and Johanna also became grandparents in 2018 when their son Joe welcomed his first child, Jax, into the world.

At the time, the House Husbands star took to his Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the baby.

Advertisement

Gary is also a proud grandparent. (Credit: Instagram)

“Oh I couldn’t be more proud of my Buster and beautiful Katie (Joe’s ex partner), what an exquisitely delicious baby boy!!! Overflowing with joy and love!!! #gazzy’s a grandpa# popsweet.”

After Fred was born, Gary told Woman’s Day in 2017 that he was “more hands on this time” when it came to fatherhood.

“I wish I was the previous times,” Gary said, before adding that “all the kids have met each other and it is good”.

Advertisement

Speaking to news.com in 2013, Gary candidly spoke about his shortcomings as a father and how he was planning on strengthening his relationships with his kids.

“They’re grown up now so I don’t have the opportunity to see them enough. I blew that opportunity (when they were younger) really. I wish I didn’t. I’m hoping to capitalise on the relationships that we have now.

“I’ve discovered that it is not until you are in your mid-50s that you actually mature for someone like me. I feel like I understand the idea of parenthood a bit more now – and it is probably too late.”

Gary Sweet started dating Nadia Dyall in 2011. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Is Gary Sweet in a relationship now?

Gary is reportedly in a relationship with Nadia Dyall.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the pair met in 2011 when Nadia was an air hostess.

The couple share two young sons together, Frederic and Percy.

Little is known about their relationship and they have not been seen publicly for a number of years, but they are not reported to have separated.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.