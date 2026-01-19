Who is I’m A Celebrity’s Matt Zukowski? Inside the TV star’s failed romance with Tammy Hembrow

Matt Zukowski will be shaking things up in the South African jungle on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2026.

Advertisement

While he rose to fame on Love Island, he is now arguably best-known to Aussies as the ex-husband of Tammy Hembrow.

So, what happened between Matt and Tammy, and why did they split up?

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

Matt Zukowski has joined I’m A Celebrity just months after his split from Tammy Hembrow. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

How did Matt Zukowski get famous?

Matt rose to fame on the second series of Love Island Australia in 2019, where he came as a runner-up.

The model and wrestler was coupled with Cartier Surjan on the show, but had his fair share of drama in the villa.

He was first coupled up with Vanessa Sierra on day one, but cracks began to show in their relationship and she was dumped from the villa, leaving Matt upset.

Advertisement

Matt went on to couple up with lifeguard Cartier late in the season, and they made it all the way to the final.

However, their relationship ended just weeks later, after Cartier decided they were better off as friends.

Since leaving the show, Matt joined Love Island star Anna McEvoy in hosting the Where’s Your Head At? podcast.

He also had a high-profile relationship and marriage with Australian YouTuber Tammy Hembrow.

Advertisement

Matt rose to fame on Love Island in 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

How did Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski meet?

The couple first met in 2023 when Matt was believed to have slid into Tammy’s Instagram DMs.

After exchanging a few messages, they quickly started dating, with details of their relationship first emerging publicly in September 2023.

They were together for just three months before they got engaged, with Matt proposing during a holiday to the Maldives.

Advertisement

The couple got married in a lavish ceremony in Byron Bay on November 23, 2024.

They said “I do” surrounded by their loved ones at the Chateau Du Soleil, with the pair sharing photographs from the picture-perfect day on Instagram.

Tammy’s three children, Wolf, 10, Saskia, eight, and Posy, three, all attended the wedding, though it was otherwise a child-free ceremony.

Tammy shares Wolf and Saskia with her ex, Reece Hawkins, and her youngest child, Posy, with her former fiancé, Matt Poole.

Advertisement

What happened with Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski?

Things were not meant to be between the couple, who announced their separation in June 2025, just seven months after tying the knot.

“It’s with a heavy heart I share that Tammy and I have decided to separate,” he shared on Instagram at the time.

“Both of us have struggled with making this decision; however, we need to do what is right for ourselves and her three children.”

Advertisement

“This wasn’t a decision we took lightly. Our time together will always be cherished and never forgotten.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and space at this time as we navigate the split.”

The announcement came after months of speculation, after fans noticed Matt had been absent from Tammy’s birthday celebrations in April of that year.

Matt and Tammy split just seven months after getting married. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Tammy has since opened up about their separation in a tearful TikTok video, sharing her devastation for her three children that the relationship didn’t work out.

“I wanted to finally tell you guys that I am getting a divorce,” she said.

“Did I think this was going to happen? No. Did I want this? No. Obviously, when you marry someone, you do it thinking that it is going to be forever.”

Tammy also admitted she had put on “rose-coloured glasses” and got “swept up” in the relationship, vowing to be “more cautious” going forward in a cryptic comment.

Advertisement

“Hopefully, I finally learn from these mistakes. Super embarrassing, super heartbreaking, super just a s*** situation,” she added.