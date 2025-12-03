Fans are convinced these stars are going on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

NEED TO KNOW The next season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! will start in January 2026.

will start in January 2026. Julia Morris and Robert Irwin will return as the hosts.

and will return as the hosts. Channel 10 has been dropping clues about this year’s jungle stars, and fans are convinced they know who will go on the show.

The countdown is on for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here in 2026, and the rumour mill is already in overdrive about the contestants.

Channel 10 has already confirmed that beloved hosts Julia Morris and Dancing with the Stars champion Robert Irwin will host the show, so who will be joining them?

We’ve already got some clues about who will be entering the jungle.

Find out more below.

Channel 10 has already started dropping hints about the future contestants on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is in I’m a Celebrity Australia in 2026?

We don’t have a list of names yet, but the 10 Network has been teasing us with lots of clues.

Fans think Neignbours star Jackie Woodburne is going on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! (Credit: Amazon Studios)

A soap star

On December 2, the network revealed that “Soap Royalty” will enter the jungle.

“Cue the drama, cause a soap star is about to get down and dirty in the jungle,” Robert teased in the clue. “She’s gonna have snakes and creepy crawlies as her new neighbours,” he finished, raising his eyebrows.

This hints at a Neighbours star journeying to South Africa; who could it be?

Will it be Jackie Woodburne? Or Rebekah Elmaloglou, who played Terese Willis? Other fans think it will be Bonnie Anderson. We will have to wait and see!

Do you think a MAsterChef star is going into the jungle? (Credit: Channel 10)

A Master Chef

On the same day, Channel 10 has also suggested that a MasterChef star will appear on the show.

“Things are about to get v spicy, Robert,” Julia alluded.

“Not to mention controversial!” a voiceover continued. “A Master Chef will turn up the heat in the jungle kitchen!”

This has led some to think that it’s the 2025 winner, Laura Sharrad. Her time on the show was met with some controversy this year, and some fans accused the judges of showing her favouritism.

Other fans also suggested Gordon Ramsay, who has been a guest judge on the show, or former judge George Calombaris.

Is it possible that a star from The Big Bang Theory will compete on the Aussie show? (Credit: CBS)

A Hollywood Sitcom Star

In this clue, Robert revealed that one male sitcom star will enter the jungle with a “big bang”, so there’s a chance a star from The Big Bang Theory will be joining a slew of Aussie stars.

Fans are hopeful that it’s Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper, or Johnny Galecki, who played his roommate, Dr Leonard Hofstadter.

On November 26, Simon Helberg, who played Howard Wolowitz, posted to Instagram saying he was in New Zealand, so only time will tell if he’s going to South Africa.

Fans have also suggested that Kevin Sussman, who played comic book store owner Stuart, could also join the cast.

In July, HBO Max announced that the spin-off series Stuart Fails To Save The Universe had been given the green light, so it makes sense that a star might be going to the jungle.

Fans are convinced that former Bachelor star Luke Bateman (far right) is going on the show. (Credit: Channel 10)

Rugby League Romeo

Fans are convinced that the “Rugby League Romeo” entering the jungle is Luke Bateman.

The former NRL player, who played for the Canberra Raiders, famously led The Bachelor Australia with Wesley Senna Cortes and Ben Waddell.

Do you think model and SMiZe and Dream founder Tyra Banks going on the show?

International Supermodel

In this clue, we are told that a female supermodel has connections to rock and roll royalty. “Well, we’ll have them crocodile rockin’ to something shockin’,” Robert joked.

Fans are now speculating that the star has connections to Crocodile Rock singer, Sir Elton John.

Another, however, thinks the “royalty” is in reference to rockstar Mick Jagger, who was married to international model, Jerry Hall.

Others think it’s model-turned-ice cream business mogul, Tyra Banks, who has called Australia home since late 2023. Read our exclusive interview with her here.

Sam Thaiday won I’m a Celebrity.. Get Me Out of Here! in 2025. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who won I’m a Celebrity Australia in 2025?

The future king or queen of the jungle will take over from 2025 winner Sam Thaiday.

Read our exclusive chat with him here.

When does I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Australia start in 2026?

We won’t have to wait for too long, because the next season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! starts on Sunday, January 18 in Australia.

