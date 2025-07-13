Former MasterChef judge, George Calombaris, has opened up about his private struggle with alcohol addiction following a spate of scandals and money woes.

In a candid Podast conversation, the celebrity chef, who appeared on the hit cooking series for 12 seasons, revealed the moment he knew he had hit rock bottom.

“After Covid hit, I’m suddenly sitting in Melbourne, which is shut now for two years, sitting with my pyjamas on…looking at my phone going there’s no emails, there’s nothing to do {and I] start drinking daily,” the 46-year-old told Ouzo Talk.

“I’ll never forget three months down the track I lost it one night. I got in my car, drove down the road, I don’t know where [I was]. My brother found me pissed as a fart.

Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris left MasterChef Australia in 2019. (Credit: Getty)

“And that was a moment, he really slapped it out of me and went enough is enough.”

By that point, George had already been involved in a number of headline-grabbing scandals which left humiliated and struggling to make ends meet.

In 2017, footage emerged of the Greek restauranter in an altercation with a 19-year-old fan at an A-League grand final match. In it, George appeared to be shoving the teenager and was subsequently charged with assault. The conviction was later overturned on appeal and he was placed on a 12 month good behaviour bond.

“It was six months of pain, you know, I had to go in and out of the court three times, hire one of the best KC’s of the time,” he recalled.

Then, two years later, he admitted and took “full responsibility” when he was caught underpaying around 500 of his employees over a six year period.

He was forced to pay back a whopping $7.8 million in wages resulting in the bankruptcy of his company Made Establishment.

George revealed he hit rock bottom during Covid. (Credit: Getty)

“I reckon it cost around three million bucks that, in loss of endorsements…Ridiculous, stupid, I would have rather taken that three million and given it to charity,” he continued.

But things only went from bad to worse for the father-of-two.

In 2019, he and fellow MasterChef judges Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan hung up their aprons for good following a breakdown in contract negotiations with Network Ten.

Speaking to the Project in 2022, George explained how he had endured “months of tears,” and “anger.”

“I was drinking a lot to take away the pain,” he said.

Now, George is trying to focus on the future.

“I have had plenty of time to sit and reflect and I’ve had time to get sense of what I was doing. All I can do is go forward,” he previously told the Daily Telegraph.