I spent a week inside Bali’s new high-tech longevity oasis. Here’s what actually happened

I’ll be honest, I went into this expecting another Bali wellness week: green juice, sun salutations, a massage or two, maybe a small Eat Pray Love moment by a rice paddy. What I got at Goddess Retreats’ newly refreshed Seminyak Oasis was a lot closer to a science experiment on my own body. I’m still not entirely over it.

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Chelsea Ross has been running the show here since 2003, back when “wellness retreat” wasn’t really a phrase anyone used. Now it’s a $6.8 trillion global industry, according to the Global Wellness Institute’s 2024 figures, and it’s tipped to hit $9.8 trillion by 2029.

Hidden away from the rest of Bali, this is the ultimate all-female sanctuary. (Credit: Goddess Retreats)

Not your average villa refresh

The Seminyak Oasis has kept its twenty-year signature – unlimited spa treatments, a strict no-men policy, and that sense of being tucked away from the rest of Bali entirely. But it’s had some serious new muscle added in 2026. Poolside suites now come with extended private balconies, and the property’s been carved into dedicated wellness, longevity, and healing zones. Its centerpiece is the new Contrast Therapy Suite – a custom Nordic sauna, ice baths, infrared, red light, and LED therapy – built for the things that actually age us: mitochondrial health, metabolic function, a nervous system that never quite switches off.

This is the setting for the new Longevity Goddess Retreat: seven days, five pillars – Science, Wisdom, Vitality, Strength, and Connection.

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From the moment I arrived I was treated like the goddess I forgot I was. (Credit: Elizabeth Gracie)

What I actually did

The Metabolic Booster kicked things off, a three-hour session for women dealing with burnout, hormonal shifts or menopause that mixes biohacking tech with traditional Balinese healing. I walked in tired and sceptical. I walked out feeling like someone had swapped my batteries. Then came the one I was genuinely nervous about – the Bio-Hacker Cellular Infusion, where you breathe a mix of medical-grade oxygen and molecular hydrogen through a mask. Sounds intense. Felt, weirdly, like the best nap of my life.

Evenings brought Celestial Somatic Sleep Therapy, working the vagus nerve and pineal gland to talk a wired nervous system down from high alert, plus a Radiant Glow IV Therapy that skips digestion entirely. And somewhere in between all the clinical stuff was the Royal Balinese Beauty Ritual – treatments once reserved for royalty before weddings, all warm oils and unhurried hands. If the retreat really is a “soulful bridge” between science and tradition, this is the soulful half.

Despite turning up to the retreat alone, I’ve walked away with lifelong friendships with extraordinary women from all across the world. (Credit: Elizabeth Gracie)

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If you only book one extra thing

Not the ice bath. Not the IV drip. The Vedic numerology reading with Jason Winters was the one that actually stayed with me. I walked in expecting something vaguely astrology-app-adjacent and walked out slightly stunned, watching him map entire chapters of my life – patterns I hadn’t clocked myself – using nothing but my birth date and a notepad.

Ross has mentioned him before as one of the healers she’s personally sought out over the years, and it shows. There’s nothing gimmicky about it. Just quiet, precise insight.

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What’s included, and it’s a lot

Goddess Retreats has never really been about the treatments alone. Accommodation ranges from shared rooms up to your own private pool villa, and from there it’s genuinely all-inclusive – unlimited spa treatments on top of the longevity suite, daily yoga, meditation and pranayama in a gorgeous open-air shala, a wellness menu with unlimited snacks, juices and Balinese tonics.

There’s a cultural side too: private chauffeur-led tours, fire ceremonies, flower mandala workshops. And then, the more adventurous outings the brand built its name on back in the ’90s, when Ross first started pairing surf lessons with yoga retreats – surfing, white-water rafting, cycling through the rice paddies and plenty more.

Unlimited spa treatments and daily yoga? Say less. (Credit: Goddess Retreats)

What nobody warns you about

Honestly, the treatments weren’t even the best part. I turned up solo, like most of the women there, and by day three we’d somehow become a proper little unit. Twenty-somethings, women in their seventies, everyone swapping stories over breakfast in various states of post-ice-bath shock. There’s something about doing slightly terrifying things together that fast-tracks friendship in a way normal life doesn’t.

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By the end of the week, we’d covered burnout, at least two breakups, had a hilarious in-joke about a “stiff” encounter with the opposite sex, menopause, and one genuinely life-altering career pivot – and swapped numbers we actually intend to use.

Turns out you don’t need to disappear to Italy, India, and Bali solo, Elizabeth Gilbert-style, to find yourself. A week in Seminyak with twenty strangers does the job just as well.

The unexpected highlight: Swapping life stories and career pivots over breakfast with twenty incredible women. (Credit: Elizabeth Gracie)

Worth it?

None of the science here feels sterile, which is its own small miracle. Ross has always been allergic to anything too serious or too navel-gazy, and that spirit runs through the new program as much as the old ones. Her stated goal is for guests to leave with an actual game plan for their vitality rather than just a nice tan. Mine’s already half-formed.

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From $2,785 USD per person (shared) or $3,085 solo, with bookings open year-round for 2026. Book the sleep therapy. Don’t skip the beauty ritual. Say yes to the rafting. And whatever you do, don’t skip Jason’s numerology reading.