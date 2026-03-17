The Block 2026: Premiere date, contestants and location revealed

Australia’s most-watched reno show is back, and we’ve got all the insider details you need to know about The Block 2026 right here.

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From sneak peeks at the stunning houses to all the contestants’ dramas, start date and auction results, we’re bringing you everything you need to know about The Block 2026.

The Block 2026 started filming in Mount Eliza, Victoria, in March. (Credit: Media Mode)

When does The Block 2026 start?

An official start date for The Block 2026 has not yet been confirmed by Channel Nine. Based on previous seasons, the show typically premieres in late July or early August, running through to its nail-biting auction.

If the 2026 season follows the same schedule, you can expect to tune in from around July 2026. We’ll confirm the premiere date right here as soon as it’s announced.

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Where is The Block 2026 being filmed?

The Block is heading to the Mornington Peninsula in 2026, with five teams set to renovate in the beautiful beachside suburb of Mount Eliza in Victoria.

Scott Cam has confirmed the location and has already been on the hunt for somewhere to stay during filming.

“I’m going to go down there next week; I’m going to pop into Mount Eliza and have a look for a house to rent for three months. So, if you have a house that I could rent in Mt Eliza for three months, give me a call,” he revealed on The Fox’s Fifi, Fev and Nick in late 2025.

It’s shaping up to be one of the most stunning locations in the show’s history.

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Who are the contestants on The Block 2026?

The teams competing on The Block 2026 are yet to be officially announced, but New Idea has already spied them arriving at the Mount Eliza building site.

Host Scotty Cam and Foreman Dan Reilly were on hand to welcome the group before the teams got their first look at the site.

The excitement was already palpable – with one female contestant so thrilled to be there, she leapt straight into Scotty’s arms for a warm hug on arrival.

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In footage obtained by New Idea, Scott gave the new contestants a taste of what’s in store.

“Have a look at that view there… It’s been 22 seasons of The Block, and we’ve never had a water view before,” he told the group.

Full contestant details will be confirmed closer to the premiere, and we’ll have everything right here as soon as they’re announced.

Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft will be back for The Block 2026. (Credit: Channel Nine)

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Who is hosting The Block 2026?

The Block‘s favourite double act is back. Scott Cam has confirmed he’ll be returning as host for the 2026 season – and Foreman Dan Reilly will be back on the tools alongside him.

The beloved duo were already spotted together, greeting this year’s contestants on site in Mount Eliza, so fans can rest assured the familiar faces will be back on screens later this year.

Who are the judges on The Block 2026?

The Block‘s beloved judging panel is back for 2026. Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox have all been spied on the Mount Eliza set ahead of filming.

Marty has already been vocal about the new location, taking to social media to say it’s nice having “a water view” – suggesting the judges are just as excited as the contestants about this season’s stunning setting.

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When will The Block 2026 houses go to auction?

If previous seasons are anything to go by, The Block 2026 auction will take place in October or November 2026.

The auction is always one of the most dramatic moments of the series – and 2026 is shaping up to be no different.

Who won The Block 2025?

Last year, it was Britt and Taz who took home the top prize, with their modern organic masterpiece earning them a massive $520,000 cash prize at auction.

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Their winning property has since become an Airbnb — meaning fans can actually stay in the winning home.

While Britt and Taz had plenty to celebrate, the 2025 auction results were mixed for the other contestants.

Will 2026 deliver bigger and better results? With reserve prices tipped to exceed the controversial $2.99 million set in 2025, all eyes will be on auction day.

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