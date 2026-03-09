Dan Reilly and Dani Wales celebrate their growing family with “beautiful” baby shower

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses infant loss and infant death. If you find any of these topics distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.

The Block stars Dan Reilly and Dani Wales marked their baby’s upcoming arrival with a sweet baby shower.

The couple separately took to Instagram and shared their feelings about celebrating their arrival after the loss of their daughter, Billie Vera Reilly, in 2024.

“Yesterday we celebrated love and life with a small gathering in our garden. It was beautiful — exactly how I imagined honouring the little life we’re waiting to meet 💚,” Danie wrote in her caption.

“Yesterday felt light. Today feels incredibly heavy.”

“The emotional whiplash of pregnancy after loss is something words can never quite capture.”

For Dan, it was about coming together with their loved ones.

“Yesterday we celebrated Billie’s sibling with our nearest and dearest,” Dan wrote in his Instagram caption. “Huge thanks to everyone who could make it.”

“These people have made the past year-and a-half a little easier. Can’t wait to meet you, little one, very soon.”

The couple initially announced that they were expecting another child via Instagram on November 2.

“As sure as the sun rises and sets each day, she is with us for this next chapter… 🟢,” they wrote, alongside a photo of the pair at the beach at sunset.

While it was a joyful celebration, it was also bittersweet for the pair, who have been open about their grief after losing their daughter.

In honour of Billie, the couple founded Billie’s Besties to support The Royal Women’s Hospital’s Newborn Intensive Care Unit in Melbourne.

