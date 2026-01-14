The Block’s Dylan and Jenny are expecting their second child!

The Block couple, Dylan Adams and Jenny Heath, have announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The reality TV stars took to Instagram on January 13 to confirm their happy news with their 70,000 followers.

They already share a one-year-old son, Billy, and were over-the-moon to confirm he would soon be a big brother.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret… BILLY’S BABY BROTHER OR SISTER INCOMING,” they gushed in a caption.

The Block stars Dylan and Jenny are expecting their second child. (Credit: Instagram)

“We honestly couldn’t be happier! Such exciting times ahead.”

They shared an array of photographs of Jenny holding their ultrasound scan while posing on the beach with Dylan and Billy.

Billy was wearing a T-shirt that read “big brother”, while Jenny showed off her blossoming baby bump.

The happy couple shared the news to Instagram on January 13. (Credit: Instagram)

Welcoming their first child

Dylan and Jenny welcomed their son, Billy, in July 2024.

They announced the jovial news at the time by sharing a gallery of photographs from the hospital.

“HELLO WORLD I’M HERE,” the Instagram caption read.

“Billy Heath Adams. 24.07.24. I’m a happy healthy bubba, mums recovering well, dads taking care of us 🤍.”

They welcomed their first child, Billy, in July 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Dylan and Jenny first revealed they were expecting in January 2024, sharing pictures with an ultrasound at the time.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret … Baby Adams due July 👶🏼,” they shared on their joint Instagram.

Fellow Block stars took to the comments section to congratulate the two on their exciting news.

“Congratulations beautiful people!!! The fun is about to begin,” Elise and Matt wrote.

“Wahooooooooo!!!!!!! We can’t wait to meet this little bub!!! So lucky to have you both as parents. Love you!!!!” Rachel and Ryan added.

Tom and Sarah-Jane also wrote: “Yasssssssss. I am so thrilled for you guys! You guys are going to be phenomenal parents.”

Dylan and Jenny are parents! (Credit: Instagram)

When did The Block’s Dylan and Jenny get married?

Jenny and Dylan tied the knot in March 2023 on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

They shared multiple photos on Instagram following their special day.

“We always knew our wedding day would be the best day of our lives. We honestly had the most amazing ceremony & reception,” the newlyweds shared on Instagram.

“Lots of laughs, tears, love, dancing, singing and pure joy the entire day. Couldn’t picture a more perfect day if we tried.”

They are so happy together. (Credit: Instagram)

Growing family

In October 2022, Dylan and Jenny spoke to New Idea in an exclusive interview about the potential of them having triplets in the future.

Jenny is a triplet, so the couple understand their chances are higher than others.

“We know it’s always a chance and we’d be able to do it together,” Dylan told us at the time.

“I think I could do it,” Jenny said. “My mum did it and she still looks great. Oh God!”

