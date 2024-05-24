The Block stars Dylan and Jenny have shared a sweet update ahead of welcoming their baby boy.

Taking to their joint Instagram account, Dylan and Jenny shared a video assembling furniture in the nursery, including a crib, changing table, and chest of drawers.

“Guys here is a first look into our nursery,” they captioned the video. “We couldn’t be happier, it looks absolutely perfect in this space.”

Fans were delighted with the update.

“Looks amazing already! You guys have a great taste 😍,” one commented.

“How exciting,” another added.

“So beautiful,” a third penned.

It’s a BOY!

The update comes three months after the expecting parents revealed the gender of their unborn child.

After holding a baby shower with their nearest and dearest, the couple shared a sweet video of them waiting nervously to pop a balloon that would contain either blue or pink confetti.

“It’s a BOYYYYY! We can’t wait to meet our littlest love,” the couple revealed, sharing the gender of their bubs to be with their fans.

Dylan and Jenny first announced the happy news that they were expecting in January 2024, sharing an ultrasound of their baby.

“We’ve been keeping a little secret … Baby Adams due July 👶🏼,” they shared on their joint Instagram.

Fellow Block stars took to the comments section to congratulate the two on their exciting news.

They announced they were expecting in January 2024.

“Congratulations beautiful people!!! The fun is about to begin,” Elise and Matt wrote.

“Wahooooooooo!!!!!!! We can’t wait to meet this little bub!!! So lucky to have you both as parents ❤️ love you!!!!” Rachel and Ryan added.

Tom and Sarah-Jane also wrote, “Yasssssssss 🙌🙌🙌 I am so thrilled for you guys! You guys are going to be phenomenal parents ❤️.”

Jenny and Dylan got married in March 2023 at the InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort in Gold Coast, Queensland.

They shared multiple photos on Instagram following their wedding day.

“We always knew our wedding day would be the best day of our lives. We honestly had the most amazing ceremony & reception 🤍 Lots of laughs, tears, love, dancing, singing and pure joy the entire day. Couldn’t picture a more perfect day if we tried. I wish Instagram would let me upload all of the photos at once! – Incoming wedding spam. Thank you so much to everyone involved,” Jenny and Dylan wrote.

Dylan and Jenny got married on March 24, 2023.

In October 2022, Dylan and Jenny spoke to New Idea in an exclusive interview about the potential of them having triplets in the future.

Jenny is a triplet – alongside her fraternal brother and sister Greg and Anna so the couple understand their chances are higher than others.

“We know it’s always a chance and we’d be able to do it together,” Dylan told us at the time.

“I think I could do it,” Jenny said. “My mum did it and she still looks great. Oh God!”

