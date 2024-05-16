Two seasons of Australian Survivor to air in 2025

Australian Survivor is set to return for not one, but two seasons in 2025.

While details are scarce about the upcoming 10th and 11th seasons, insider sources have shed some insight about what fans can expect when they eventually hit screens.

Network 10 and Endemol Shine are reportedly working on an Australia vs USA-themed season that will feature iconic castaways that have previously starred in both international iterations.

While Australian Survivor has previously brought back past contestants, this will be the first time they face off against seasoned players from abroad with the exceptions of Russell Hantz in 2018 and Sandra Diaz-Twine in 2021.

IMAGE: Jonathan LaPaglia has previously expressed his interest in hosting an international ‘play-off’ between Australian contestants and players from across the globe. IMAGE: Channel Ten

According to Inside Survivor, the unofficial ‘all-stars’ season will run for a shorter amount of time than the standard 47 – 50 days that contestants usually play for.

This would fall in line with the 26 days that American contestants play for, almost half the length of time Aussie contestants have previously endured.

A regular full-length season with new players will also be filmed around the same time. It is currently unclear which season will be filmed and premiere first.

Traditionally, new seasons of Australian Survivor begin airing in late January, with the exception of All-Stars which premiered in February 2020, seven months after its predecessor Champions vs Contenders in 2019.

While there has been no word yet on the official casting of either series, veteran players of Australian Survivor have revealed to our sister publication TV Week whether or not they would be keen to face off against some of the world’s best players in an international season.

Feras Basal was the winner of Australian Survivor Titans vs Rebels in 2024. IMAGE: Channel Ten.

Long-running US Survivor host Jeff Probst has also previously described a season of both US and Australian players as “epic.”

“We have definitely considered some kind of international Survivor showdown, but we’ve never figured out a way to do it that we thought would be fun for our audience and still loyal to the format,” he shared with EW in 2022.

Australian host Jonathan LaPaglia shares these sentiments, telling TV Week that it was important to keep the reality show “modern and fresh to keep the audience engaged” and that a cross-continental series could achieve just that.

“I think it’s important to keep evolving the show within its framework.”

It is expected that both seasons will be filmed back-to-back on the shores of Upolu in Samoa with the ‘normal’ season filming from mid-July to mid-September 2024.