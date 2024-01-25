Suvasavu, Fiji. Channel 10

But production was left scrambling as they started planning for season seven amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that closed off Australian borders, and limited access to international travel.

Instead of filming overseas, central Queensland became an unlikely filming location for the following two seasons of the cult favourite reality show.

Swapping the sea breeze, cold sand, and palm trees for the vast outback of northwest Queensland, the castaways of Australian Survivor season seven (Brains vs Brawn) battled it out Cloncurry, a rural community located 1,700 km north-west of Brisbane.

"It's a harsher environment - the temperatures are just so extreme," returning host Jonathan LaPaglia told our sister publication TV Week in July 2021 ahead of the season launch.

"When we first got there, the temperature during the day was close to 40 degrees. An hour out in that just melts your brain - you can't think anymore, you're nauseous and it's really tough."

For season eight (Blood vs Water), filming remained in country Queensland, but this time in Charters Towers, 134km south-east of Townsville.

Cloncurry, Queensland Channel Ten

For seasons ten (Heroes vs Villains) and season eleven (Titans vs Rebels), filming returned once more to Upolu in Samoa.

Head of Development at Castaway Productions (which created Survivor), Julia Dick has previously revealed that despite the shelters, challenges, and sets created by both contestants and production crew, before and after photos are captured of filming locations to ensure they are restored to their original status.

"We return everything to nature, how it was before we arrived. There's a lot of cleaning when we arrive. A lot of trash washes up on beaches. We actually clean the beaches when we arrive to make it look pristine. We fit in with the local community," she shared with news.com.au in 2016.

Upolu, Samoa Channel 10

While the filming location for 2024 may be beautiful, the contestants certainly aren't getting any luxuries as they go head-to-head in the harsh sun, sand, and surf of Samoa, and fight for the winning title of sole Survivor.

"We thought the outback was going to be hard, but we soon realised that Samoa is just as hard, if not harder, for a whole different range of reasons," Executive Producer Tim Ali shared with Mediaweek in 2023.

"The thing about Samoa is that there's so much moisture in the air, it's really wet. That really bogs everything down - clothes don't dry, and it's hard to make a fire. [It's just] a whole new range of struggle."

Jonathan shared these sentiments in a 2023 interview with our sister publication TV Week: "Each location presents its own challenges. Interestingly many of the players found Samoa more difficult. Although the outback is extremely hot, the temperature is pretty consistent."

"Samoa, however, can be scorching hot during the day and then bitterly cold with torrential rain all night. Imagine being exposed on a beach with only a palm frond for protection. It's a bit like trying to sleep standing up in the shower with the lights turned out. Not fun."

Australian Survivor premieres Monday, January 29, 7:30pm on 10 and 10Play.

