The Rebels tribe. Channel 10

THE REBELS

Peta. Channel 10

Peta, Bar Manager

A country girl who now lives in the city, Peta says her life experience moving around has given her the ability to make friends from all walks of life.

"I'm a rebel by nature and I think life is bland if you don't have a bit of a rebellious streak in you. I don't want to surround myself with bland people and I think the Rebels are going to have some fun out here."

Kirby. Channel 10

Kirby, AFLW Coach

With a background working in a male-dominated industry, Kirby has the physical strength, determination, and resilience to take on anything.

According to Kirby however, sometimes her self-assuredness can be confused for arrogance - even though that's far from the truth.

Aileen. Channel 10

Aileen, Waitress & Sales Co-ordinator

According to Aileen, her strict upbringing with her Nepalese parents has given her a distinct sense of assertiveness and discipline that she believes will help her in the game.

She knows she may be seen as "the quiet girl in the corner" but Aileen says she will be able to lead and become a key part of making moves, even if it isn't always obvious.

"In the game of Survivor, I'm just gonna have to adapt and let the big personalities have a go at it. I have seen enough to know when to sit back."

Scott. Channel 10

Scott, Art Director

A free spirit and Survivor superfan, something tells us Englishman Scott will be one to watch as his mind whirls into action and he outmaneuvers his opponents with his forward-thinking, social skills, and gameplay.

"I think with these chicken arms and painter's limbs, people are just going to categorise me straight away and that will be a big mistake."

Rianna. Channel 10

Rianna, Paramedic

With a job that requires her to stay calm and operate efficiently under pressure, Rianna is no stranger to toughing it out and staying focused.

Full of energy, and ready to give anything a go, we are sure this country girl turn Adelaide city slicker will be able to build a stable alliance from the get-go.

Alex. Channel 10

Alex, Maths Teacher

A spiritual man who loves the great outdoors, Alex says he has no qualms about putting his body on the line and is looking forward to the social side of Survivor.

Sarah. Channel 10

Sarah, Firefighter

There's more than meets the eye to this blonde bombshell who despite being bubbly and sweet on the exterior, has a tough interior thanks to her career as a firefighter.

With a background in cheerleading, and experience surviving in all kinds of tough, and sometimes life-threatening situations, Sarah is sure to bring the thunder when she arrives in Samoa.

Raymond. Channel 10

Raymond, Retail

A long-time lover of the game, Raymond has big plans for his time on the Rebels team, and says he wants to make an impact, but will his gameplay blow up in his face?

"Growing up, I think I've worried too much about how I've been perceived by people and that can make you not accomplish the things you want so I'm trying to not get too hung up on what people think anymore."

Tobias. Channel 10

Tobias, Builder

This sport-obsessed builder is highly competitive and says exercise is the best way to clear his head.

He also says his charm has gotten him out of more than a few sticky situations.

"I'm good at talking my way out of trouble hahaha. And I'll bend those rules till they start to snap."

Garrick. Channel 10

Garrick, Loss Prevention Officer

Sniffing out the rats of the world, dealing with deceit, and making sure he is one step ahead is what Garrick does every day, so Survivor should be a walk in the park for Garrick.

"People are going to underestimate my physical ability and think I'm the old fella so I think i might surprise quite a few of them."

Kelli. Channel 10

Kelli, Psychologist

According to Kelli, her entire professional career has been in preparation for playing Survivor.

"Coming into this is like a psychologist[s] playground - I can watch everyone and assess what's happening."

With a nickname of 'Pocket Rocket', Kelli says her love for life and contagious energy will bring a tangible spark to her tribe.

Feras. Channel 10

Feras, HR Manager

This larrikin from Western Sydney is ready to represent his community!

"I want to be the Sole Survivor because I feel like I can prove that a little old Arab man from Western Sydney can win this thing. I want to prove people wrong and show little seven-year-old Feras that he can do something like this. I want to be the minority who takes over the majority. I'm a Rebel through and through."

The Titans tribe. Channel 10

THE TITANS

Mark. Channel 10

Mark, Former Diplomat

Thanks to his background as a diplomat, Mark knows what to say, when to say it, and how to best get his message across - a crucial skill when playing the game of Survivor.

"Diplomacy is absolutely about working behind closed doors and influencing others which is exactly what I'll be trying to do on Survivor. I feel like I have a good arsenal of tools at my disposal to make me a strong player."

Kitty. Channel 10

Kitty, Business Owner

Building her businesses has given this self-confessed 'bogan from the Gold Coast' resilience which she hopes to bring with her into the game.

"I'm really strong, I'm gritty and I want to win. I'm going to go in there and just have the best time. I want to survive in Samoa, eat coconuts, build shelters and experience it all."

Frankie. Channel 10

Frankie, Salon Owner

She works hard, she's determined and knows what she needs to do to get to the end of the game - social skills.

"Survivor plays a little bit like high school, and you can start to see the little cliques being formed. People are sizing each other up and there's the popular group and the quieter ones. But people have seen this movie, [and] the popular kids get killed first. So, you just have to be really careful where you align yourself."

Viola. Channel 10

Viola, Powerlifter

A tough cookie both physically and mentally, Viola is sure to go far in the game. But when her physical strengths turn into walking red flags, will this professional athlete be able to use her charm to get ahead?

With a huge family of her own, Viola also says she knows how to fight for her place at the Titans' camp.

"The thing with a big family is there are always sides. Everyone's going to fight over food, over the TV, so you have to be strategic and I can deal with different personalities."

Winna. Channel 10

Winna, Competitive Eater

A competitive eater ranked eighth in Australia, and a TikToker with over 800,000 followers - Winna has the charm and skill to go all the way in the game, but will his love of food be his downfall?

According to Winna, his ability to eat large quantities of food and fast has given him a strong tolerance for pain, and an even stronger mental game. He also describes Survivor as a continuous sales pitch.

"If you can show you're valuable, then people will want you around. And I'm going to do that on this island."

Jaden. Channel 10

Jaden, Strongman

Despite being a unit in every sense of the word, Jaden says he is a "big softie" underneath his hulky exterior.

With a sporting background, we are sure Jaden will be one to watch when it comes to the reward and immunity challenges, something that may help keep him in the game.

"I'm a tough, tatted-up dude, but that's not really the case. I like to think I'm a bit of a gentle giant."

Nathan. Channel 10

Nathan, AFL Agent

This former professional AFL player turned AFL agent says his ability to adapt to the changes life can throw your way will help him in Survivor.

"In this game, you have to stay ahead of that bullet that's flying around. You need to analyse what everyone says, you have to tell a few fibs but you also have to be loyal. But then loyalty can get you whacked at some point so you need to keep your options open and never commit one way or another."

Charles. Channel 10

Charles, Litigation Lawyer

This self-described Survivor superfan thinks his ticket to the final tribal council is a strong social game - but will this be enough to take him to the end?

"My day job is to outwit my opponents and that's exactly what I'm gonna do on Survivor."

Jessica. Channel 10

Jessica, Professional Academic

Already this Titan knows that her resting bit** face might throw off her competition but she promises that she's all smiles once you get to know her.

Something tells us this university teacher might struggle to balance the social side of the game with strategy, especially with quotes like these: "Am I a person with empathy? Um, no haha. I don't think I've got a huge amount of empathy but I can definitely be sympathetic and will do the right things to comfort [my tribe] when needed."

Caroline. Channel 10

Caroline, Midwife

This no-nonsense mum of three from NSW knows a thing or two about performing under pressure and the game of Survivor is no exception.

She's done some heavy lifting and training to ensure she has what it takes to survive in Samoa, but will she be able to last the length of the game?

"If I'd done this as a younger person, I don't know if I'd be as strong. I think Survivor is going to test me in different ways and it's going to completely push me outside my comfort zone and I can't wait for it."

Eden. Channel 10

Eden, Cinema Area Manager

With experience "negotiating" with different age groups, demographics, and opinions, Eden may be one to watch as he balances the needs of his tribemates with his own gameplay expertly.

"It's about stamping my authority on this game and knowing I can do anything that's put in front of me. I thrive when I push myself."

Valeria. Channel 10

Valeria, Entertainment Business Owner

Self-sufficient, strong, and no stranger to surviving, this Russian-born dance entertainment company owner knows she will have to dig deep to be a team player after spending much of her adult life trying to learn a new language and make new friends in Australia.

"I feel like when you look at me, I might look cute for day one but by day two, the sleeping bear inside of me is ready to fight. I won't be afraid to play the cliche girl who seems worried about her hair and makeup, I can play that for a while but that's when I'll blindside them.

Australian Survivor premieres Monday, January 29, 7:30pm on 10 and 10Play.