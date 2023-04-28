Here's what you need to know...

The hit TV show is expected to return to the shores of Samoa for an action-packed season 11 sometime in early 2024, with casting currently underway.

Who is expected to compete?

Whilst the previous few seasons of Survivor have included a mixture of new and returning players, the new season will, from what we gather, feature an entirely unknown group of Australians keen to battle it out for the title of Sole Survivor.

Daniel Monoghan, Senior Vice President, Content and Programming, Paramount ANZ has previously told TV Tonight that ''we'll probably go for an all-new cast in 2024."

RELATED || How to get cast on Survivor Australia.

"I think for our franchise in Australia, with the cast being so much bigger than the US and a longer period - we do need to introduce new faces to keep that freshness. We don't just want to always have returnees..."

"We're seeking people of all backgrounds and locations around Australia," says a casting notice.