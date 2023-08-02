Filming has only just started but the identities of some of our hopefuls have already been leaked!
Elizabeth Gracie
After an absolutely insane tenth season jam-packed with all the drama one tends to associate with Married at First Sight (and a little bit of love sprinkled in), it's hard to imagine how the upcoming 2024 season will manage to top it.
But, in true MAFS style, we are sure season eleven will do more than just outshine its predecessor (both in ratings, storylines, and cast) as the eyes of the nation tune in for the dinner parties, commitment ceremonies, and maybe even some blossoming relationships - if we are so lucky!
WATCH NOW: Lyndall Grace slams Ella May Ding for sharing medical misinformation. Article continues after video.
So far, details of the 2024 season are scarce.
But, with the help of the internet, sneaky paparazzi, and social media the identities of our newest batch of brides and grooms have been unveiled as filming of the new season gets underway.
Who has been cast on MAFS 2024?
According to the Daily Mail, brides who have already been cast include Lauren Dunn, a marketing and PR consultant from Perth, Gold Coast influencer Cassandra Allen, Melbourne-based business development manager Tori Adams, wedding celebrant Lucinda Light, with numerous other brides papped not yet to be identified.
Also alleged by the Daily Mail are our grooms for 2024, including a "silver fox" and a few "heavily tattooed men."
Brother of former MAFS groomMitch Eynaud, Jayden Eynaud has been papped on set alongside "almost Bachelor"Ben Fox, personal trainer Jacob 'Kale' Dunkley, longtime MAFS fan turned participant Collins Christian, Melbourne-based real estate agent Tim Smith and more who have yet to be identified.
And in a series first, two men will also be getting "married" onscreen.
John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla are expected to return as experts
Instagram/Getty
Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle, an "insider source" revealed that producers were looking for a more diverse cast of people from all walks of life.
"Producers want a more diverse cast that will cover a wider range of social issues, sexualities, and genders than previous seasons," they said.
"The show is meant to represent modern-day Australia, and producers are making a real effort to do that this time round rather than just having another cast full of cis-gendered, heterosexual participants."
The supposed insider then hinted as an individual being cast who "identifies as non-binary, gender-fluid or is trans."
At the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards, expert John Aiken said that "Diversity is going to be the word that I would use for this cast."
The MAFS 2023 cast on the red carpet at the 63rd TV Week Logies
Getty
When will Married at First Sight premiere in 2024?
Given filming has commenced (as of late July), with an expected wrap-up date of November, we can assume that the eleventh season will premiere sometime in January 2024 as previous seasons have done.
Who are the experts on Married at First Sight Australia?
Whilst an official confirmation of their return as experts has not yet been confirmed by Channel Nine, it is highly likely that clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, relationship expert John Aiken and dating and relationship expert Melissa Schilling will be returning to help support the love lives of our newest cohort of brides and grooms.