Mel explained that the first signs of her cancer occurred "about a month ago." She developed severe stomach cramps while she was filming in Australia.

"I put it down to all the travel I’d been doing and the upset it caused to my system. I saw my GP in Sydney and he put it down to constipation, gave me some laxatives and sent me on my way," she said.

"Fortunately I knew something still wasn’t right so I booked in for a scan when I returned to the UK.

"On Thursday I was told I had colon cancer and in an instant my whole life changed."

Reflecting on her life, Mel shared some famous words said by John Lennon.

Mel wrote: "John Lennon famously said that life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans, how right he was."

She intended to travel to Northern Island with her family to share Christmas with her loved ones, but instead, Mel has to check into a hospital tomorrow morning "to have an operation to remove a 5cm tumour in [her] colon."

Mel said that if the tumour had gone undetected for much longer, it would have killed her.

Despite the circumstances, Mel feels "incredibly blessed that it’s a cancer that is relatively easy to eradicate."

"I'm expected to make a full recovery though it’s a rough road ahead," she continued.

"I also feel so lucky to have an incredible support network around me, both personally and professionally, my own family and my TV family have been amazing this past few days."

Focusing on her health and wellbeing, Mel will be spending the Christmas period in hospital, recovering.

"It will be so tough to spend Xmas Day in hospital instead of being surrounded by family but getting rid of Terry (what I’ve named my tumour) will be the best present of all."

We wish Mel all the best in her journey to recovery.