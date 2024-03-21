Jono caught up with Stephen in Perth. Instagram

It seems that Eden, Ridge, Jade, Jonathan, and Timothy don't hold any grudges towards their fellow brides and groom - at least, if their current Instagram following list is anything to go by. Jono even caught up with groom Stephen while in Perth.

Some, however, are more selective when it comes to their following lists. Jayden, for example, only follows his 'wife' Eden, Sara, Jade, Ridge, Tim, Michael, and Jono.

Including Jayden, there’s also group who don’t follow this year's 'villain' Jack Dunkley. This includes Sara, Tim, and Lucinda. Although, it appears fan-favourite Lucinda, who was matched with Timothy, only follows Stephen.

Sara and Lauren travelled to Bali together. Instagram

The tightest friendship to come out of this season is, no doubt, Lauren and Sara. Not only have they continuously complimented each other in the comments of their Instagram posts, the pair travelled to Bali together in December 2023.

Sara has also been pictured hugging 62-year-old Richard since filming wrapped, proving the pair are on good terms.

Despite the fact she exposed Sara to her groom Tim, Eden also appears close with the girls. In February, Sara posted a photo with Lauren and Eden captioned "my main chicks".

But what about Jack and Tori? Who have the divisive couple remained chums with?

It appears Jack and Tori are still together. Instagram

During an explosive dinner party, Tori announced she wouldn't want to "spend time" with anyone after the experiment. Has she stuck to her word?

So far, although we've seen proof that she is still with Jack, there have been scarce reports of Tori hanging out with anyone else from her season. But she does still follow everyone on Instagram - whether to remain friends or simply keep up with the goss, we don't know.

Jack, however, is far more selective. The only bride he follows from this season is Tori. As for the grooms, the personal trainer follows Ben, Stephen, Ridge, Ash, and Tristan - the latter of whom he deemed a "whale" during a retreat.

While Instagram followings aren't exact proof of who has stayed friends, they do give us an indication. But we guess we'll have to wait and see who hangs out once the experiment is over.