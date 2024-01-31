"He's amazing." Nine

The wedding ceremony was a big success! Both Jayden and Eden were very happy with their match and made it clear they found each other physically attractive, which is a great start.

"She's stunning... Her eyes are insane, they're looking into your soul almost. There's so much depth to see in them," Jayden said upon his first interaction with Eden.

"He's tall and he's super handsome. He's stunning," Eden said. The two bonded over their love for dogs and after sharing their like-minded vows, Jayden even added an extra part to his speech that was not on paper...

"This is not on the cards but you say you don't really know what you're looking for in a partner, and so hopefully we can work that out together," Jayden said.

Eden's best friend thinks that Jayden is exactly right for her, exclaiming "he's perfect, oh my god!" toward the end of the ceremony.

Their first dance melted our hearts! Nine

The reception ran smoothly and the newlyweds appear to be growing closer already. They discovered that they live within 10 minutes of each other however as neither of them enjoys going out partying, they have never bumped into each other... talk about destiny!

However, Jayden's insecurities come to the surface at the wedding reception. "Just on first impressions, I'm not quite sure if she's that into me," Jayden said. "I'm worried she's already judged me."

Jayden pulled Eden outside to chat about his fear that she may not be that into him; the couple quickly resolved the issue as Eden reassured him that "that was not the case at all." "As soon as I saw you I was like, 'I just feel so much better about the whole situation'," she said.

They ended the night off with their first dance and Eden left feeling "hopeful" about their future together.

"There's definitely that initial spark there." Nine

Eden and Jayden woke up after their first night together in each other's arms. Their connection seems to be unbreakable.

The couple got packed and ready to jet off to the Whitsundays for their honeymoon. We can't wait to see what the future holds for these two lovebirds.

