Mitch has joined the show after failed dating attempts in the real world. Nine

As he explained it to his bride on the show, Mitch is looking for something real, after having had no luck in the modern dating scene.

"I've tried all the traditional ways of dating — social media, meeting girls out, I've done all that s---," Mitch said. "I've just never had much luck. There's nothing really substantial that comes out of it."

He continued: "For me, love's something that you have to work for. It does take time to find someone that you enjoy spending time with. And I was hopeful the experts would speed up the process for me."

"For me, love's something that you have to work for." Nine

While drawing attention from women is something he's never struggled with, Mitch previously admitted that he hasn't spent more than two consecutive nights with a girl in his life.

In his official MAFS bio, the financial planner and part-time model described himself as an introvert who enjoys his own company.

He also explained that at first glance, most girls he meets assume he's a party boy, but they couldn't be more wrong.

Instead of a social life of clubs and events, Mitch prefers to go fishing and camping with a couple of mates - something that reflects through his Instagram.

The model considers himself an introvert who avoids the party scene. Instagram

The 26-year-old, who hails in from the Gold Coast in Queensland, posts plenty of snaps of himself down at the beach or out on the boat catching fish.

Now, his profile is of course dedicated to MAFS, where fans can track his journey as he tries to see if Ella is "The One" he's been looking for.

If you love a good spoiler, you can find out if their still together outside of the show here.

To find your own fairytale romance, sign up for eHarmony.