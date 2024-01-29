"I just knew it was too good to be true." Nine

Their first interaction went very well. Sara and Tim were both happy with the look of each other and shared an initial attraction.

"Definitely my type, he's got a great smile, he's got beautiful blue eyes," Sara said.

"The first thing I noticed was a big smile and pearly white teeth... I feel good energy. I feel a good vibe. She's beautiful," Tim said.

The couple also initially bonded over the fact that they could both speak Spanish and had both lived in Columbia in the past.

"It's so recent." Nine

Despite their good start, Sara and Tim's relationship took a run for the worse after their wedding ceremony.

Tim revealed that he had intended to propose to his ex-girlfriend before they broke up after she was unfaithful to him... and despite what he says, Sarah does not believe he is over her.

When Sara expressed her concerns about how recent the breakup was, Tim responded with, "I need your help," which Sara took as needing her help to get over his ex and resulted in her leaving the table.

Sara got emotional and shared that the situation hit "close to home".

"I've had past experiences where I haven't been over my ex and I've told people that I've been over my ex and I haven't," she revealed.

To end the evening, the entire wedding party was shocked by the best man's speech which caused jaws to drop.

"That's a red flag if I've ever seen it," one of the bridesmaids said.

"Ben's speech was really derogatory, I thought it was disgusting to say some of those things in front of people that you've never met before," she continued.

"It feels like she's really nit-picking on every little thing." Nine

On the honeymoon, Tim planned a romantic dinner for Sara in an effort to get things "back on track" following the unfortunate events of the evening.

However, things went downhill again after Tim told Sara to "relax." Sara was quick to respond and express her anger.

"Don't tell me to relax when I'm very clearly not freaking out... you know that would piss me off," she said.

Sara ended up leaving the table after Tim accused her of playing a "game."

We are holding out until the next episode to see whether Tim and Sara can salvage the connection that they had at the beginning of the experiment.

Married At First Sight Australia airs Monday to Thursday, 7:30pm, and Sunday, 7pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now.