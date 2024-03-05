"That's f***ed." Nine

Though at this stage, Eden has only shared this information with Jayden, we expect to see a major blowup in the episode following.

"We know that they were obviously talking in some way of communication, and we know that they met up," Jayden said.

"Talking, whether it's call or messaging, that's a form of cheating, and meeting up with your ex-partner behind your husband's back is also a form of cheating," he continued.

"No matter what way you look at it, it's wrong."

Sara and Tim have had many ups and downs during the experiment. Nine

As it turns out, this scandal had been leaked by Daily Mail before the episode had aired, after an insider told the publication that "Eden confronts Sara with the bombshell claims during this week's dinner party because she didn't think it was right the way she was treating Tim."

"She gave her an opportunity to be honest... and then Sara tells the group about catching up with her ex," the insider further revealed.

As shown on screen, Eden was torn between revealing this secret or keeping it to herself...

"I feel really stressed about it because they're all gonna hate me... when it comes out," Eden said. "And if I don't do that, then Jayden's gonna hate me for doing the wrong thing."

Sara and Eden allegedly had quite a tight bond while filming.

"We were very close from the beginning. We were probably the first two people to really confide in each other," Sara had previously told the Daily Mail.

"I felt like I could trust her in this sense. Like I could share my past with her, my feelings."

Check back for more updates as the cheating scandal unfolds...

Married At First Sight Australia airs Monday to Wednesday, 7:30pm, and Sunday, 7pm, on Channel 9 and 9Now

