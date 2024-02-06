Jack married MAFS bride Tori. Nine

News.com.au reported that Courtney commented on a post with paparazzi photos of Jack on his wedding day.

“My mental health has suffered due to being completely blindsided and losing my best friend to a reality TV show,” she wrote.

“Jack has never tried to break up with me and our relationship was becoming quite serious. We spoke regularly about our future together and I don’t believe he is on the show for the right reasons at all.”

Jack, however, claims that the relationship was "very casual yet exclusive," as he said in the MAFS episode where the issue was raised at the dinner table.

"It's all out of context," Jack said. "She fell harder for me quicker and she's thrown me in front of the bus, but I'm still not going to go there [and share information about her]. I've got everything on this girl, but I would never do it. She's had a colourful past."

Jack said that he ended their relationship "seven weeks ago," which MAFS expert Alessandra Rampolla then confirmed that he would have been in the process of the experiment when this happened.

"We're going to need to talk to him about that," expert John Aiken added.

"If they question my character or my integrity, it would p*** me off," he said. Nine

Yahoo Lifestyle revealed that Jack seemingly regretted how he handled the situation at the dinner party.

"Once filming had wrapped and he'd reflected on it, Jack reached out to Courtney, apologised and gave her a heads up this would all be airing on the show and repeatedly brought up throughout the season," an insider told Yahoo Lifestyle.

"When confronted by the cast, Jack got defensive by default, but once he realised how this would impact Courtney, he wanted to reach out. It was all too little, too late for Courtney though, who doesn't want to speak to him and is apprehensive about being dragged into his storylines."

Daily Mail Australia has reported that Courtney was left distressed after seeing his marriage play out on TV.

'It's been a very hard time in my life. One that I don't wish on anyone,' she allegedly told Daily Mail.

"I hope this doesn't continue to happen to other people. It was a horrible experience and not something I want to talk about."

