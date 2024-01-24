Erin and Bryce Getty

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr, MAFS Season 2

Erin Bateman and Bryce Mohr appeared on season two of Married At First Sight back in 2016 ... if you're a dedicated long-time viewer we're sure you'll recall these two love birds! The good news is, Erin and Bryce are still together and as happy as ever! The two did break up briefly in 2017, however, their separation didn't last long and have been together ever since, making them the longest-lasting MAFS couple. Erin and Bryce keep a relatively low profile on social media and have previously talked about how they do this intentionally as they see it to be the key to a happy relationship.

"I don't think it's normal. I know personally people who portray their relationship on social media as this fairy tale, who are some of the most miserable people I've ever met, in terms of relationships," Erin said to fellow MAFS star Bekka Frizza on her podcast, THE D&M. In February 2020, Erin revealed in an Instagram post that she and Bryce had bought a house together. Now, Erin regularly posts vegan recipes to her Instagram account to inspire her 45,000 followers, continuing to keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Jules and Cam

Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant, MAFS Season 6

Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant appeared on season six of Married At First Sight back in 2019. Over the years, while many romances of their fellow brides and grooms have fizzled out, Jules and Cam have continued to grow in love. The lovebirds got married for real in 2020... later that year, Jules and Cam gave birth to their beautiful son, Chase Merchant.

Jules and Cam have kept their social media presence since their season and love to post about their life with their son. While they only have one son currently, Jules has talked openly about trying for another baby. She has unfortunately struggled to get pregnant in the past and has spoken openly with OK! Magazine about her plans to undergo IVF if it came to it. "We haven't gone down the route of IVF yet, but if needs be, we will," Jules said.

Martha and Michael

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli, MAFS Season 6

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli appeared on season 6 of Married At First Sight in 2019. The couple is currently happily and engaged and has also welcomed their first child together. Martha and Michael announced their engagement on December 5, 2021, sharing the news to Instagram with a heartfelt message from Michael. "My feelings for you are incredible, and being apart from you has made me realise how much I need you in my life," Michael wrote.

"I'm willing to give up everything I have to relocate for you. And there's only one reason why I feel the way I do about you. And that's because I love you. And there's no one else I'd spend my life with."

Their adorable baby boy, Lucius Brunelli, was born on February 27, 2023... the two have continued to keep fans updated with their life and love to share adorable family snaps with their son.

Melissa and Bryce

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven, MAFS Season 8

Melissa Rawson and Bryce Ruthven appeared on season eight of Married At First Sight in 2021. The lovebirds got engaged in July 2021, very shortly after their time on the show. They then welcomed their gorgeous twin boys, Levi and Tate, in October 2021. Melissa and Bryce got married on February 24, 2023, in an intimate outdoor ceremony at All Smiles, Sorrento, in the Mornington Peninsula.

Following the show, Melissa and Bryce have continued to be public about their family and their relationship... including being open about the tragic details of the birth of their premature babies. The two have been through a lot together and have stayed a strong and happy couple through it all.

Kerry and Johnny

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente, MAFS Season 8

Kerry Knight and Johnny Balbuziente appeared on season eight of Married At First Sight in 2021. The happy couple later shared the news of their engagement in July 2022 and then got married for real, on January 5, 2024. Around the time of their engagement, Kerry and Johnny revealed that they had bought their first house together in Brisbane. "SOLD! OUR HOME SWEET HOME! It's been a huge few weeks for us!," they wrote on the post.

The two have continued to share cute snaps to their Instagram and keep fans up to date with their relationship... and their adorable dog, Enzo!

Evelyn and Duncan

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James, MAFS Season 10

Evelyn Ellis and Duncan James appeared on season 10 of Married At First Sight in 2023. Following the show, the couple confirmed their relationship in May 2023... once they announced their new relationship status, they later revealed the details of how they got together in an Honesty Box Challenge.

“We started hanging out a little bit after the show. Everyone's sort of friends in the cast, and obviously me and you [him and Evelyn] living in Sydney we probably hung out a little bit more,” Duncan explained.

“All of a sudden we went out on a couple of nights, and some of the warm fuzzy feelings happened in my stomach and I thought, ‘What's this? How we going here?’ Then... one thing led to another,” he continued. Evelyn and Duncan moved in together in August 2023 into a luxury townhouse in Balmain, Sydney. They regularly travel together and appear to be VERY much in love. They even bought two adorable dogs together, Mustard and Pickles!

