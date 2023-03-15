All of the female contestants have remained friends; especially Bronte, Claire, Sandy and Lyndall who all got matching tattoos together. Nine/Nine/Instagram

No matter the real reason behind the matching tattoos, it looks like these girls are still friends. Why do we say this? Well, Bronte, Claire, Sandy and Lyndall all regularly liked and commented on many of each other’s Instagram posts that were posted before they all lost control of their accounts (filming for MAFS ended last year but the show didn’t start airing until January of this year and that’s when the contestants lost their Insta accounts to producers).

Going by this logic, it actually looks like all of the female contestants remained friends once Married At First Sight wrapped as they regularly liked and commented on each other’s posts before they lost control of their accounts.

It looks like all of the male contestants also remained friends once filming wrapped as Harrison told us they have a group chat and still regularly message each other. Although Harrison did say, “[Layton] actually opted out of the boys group chat, he wanted to step away while the show was on TV,” so Layton might be the exception…

WATCH: Married At First Sight's Evelyn parties with Duncan and Harrison

Harrison also revealed that he’s not friends per se with any of the women from MAFS this year, but he is “friendly” with them all and is still in touch with them all.

“I'm friendly with some of the girls; I was never particularly close to the girls that I was on the show with, just purely out of respect for the situation and the experiment itself. I will say that I'm friendly with a few of the girls from the show. But not close. I wouldn’t say I’m close with any of them.”

This tracks, as Evelyn invited Harrison as well as Hugo and Duncan to a MAFS viewing party and the four of them spent the night drinking champagne.

Layton might not be friends with the male contestants anymore as, according to Harrison, he left the group chat… Nine

And as for Melinda, Layton and Harrison AKA the three MAFS contestants from this year who are constantly in a feud with each other, Harrison claims there’s no bad blood and is still in touch with them both. But we’re guessing they’re not ‘friends’.

“Melinda, Layton and I ended everything on good terms. We’re still, I would say, we're on pretty good terms now. I spoke to Melinda yesterday [March 6]. I spoke to Layton; he rang me a week or two ago,” Harrison said.