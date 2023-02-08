Did Claire cheat on Jesse with Adam? Here’s what we know… Nine

In the episode, Adam tells Janelle that Jesse’s accusations are completely false. But Claire never really addresses whether she was with Adam or not.

However, she did recently give an albeit vague statement regarding the whole incident.

During an appearance on the radio show, Maz & Matty for Breakfast, Claire was asked about ‘flirting’ with a fellow MAFS contestant who wasn’t Jesse. And all she said in reply was, “I am a mischievous person,” and that she’d “maybe” chat about it publicly at a later date…

What does that mean?! Did Claire just flirt with Adam or did the two hook up like Jesse accused them of doing? Or did Claire flirt/hook up with another MAFS contestant altogether?

So far, all we know for certain is that Claire and Adam follow each other on Instagram but that doesn’t really prove anything as they both follow all the other current MAFS contestants - including Jesse and Janelle - too.

But according to The Daily Mail, Claire and Adam did share a sneaky kiss on the night out Jesse refers to in the latest Married At First Sight episode. A source claimed that they witnessed Claire and Adam flirting with one another before kissing outside.

“Claire and Adam were all over each other the whole night, so it wasn't surprising to be honest... They said they were just going out for a vape,” the source said before adding:

“There was nothing to it really. It was a drunken kiss and he [Jesse] was trying to turn it into something it wasn't.”

New Idea has reached out to Claire and Adam for comment and we will report back as soon as we know whether the two did ‘cheat’ on their respective MAFS partners!

Married At First Sight continues Sunday at 7pm on 9 and 9Now.