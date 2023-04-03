It's rumoured that Evelyn and Duncan are now dating... Nine

For starters, they’re both single: Evelyn broke up with her MAFS groom Rupert during their Final Vows ceremony and Duncan broke up with Alyssa during their respective Final Vows ceremony.

Then back in February, Evelyn invited Duncan to a Married At First Sight viewing party and the two spent the evening laughing and drinking champagne together.

Although, Harrison and Hugo also attended the same party… so we’re not sure that can be counted as concrete evidence of a relationship between Evelyn and Duncan.

However, a MAFS insider told New Idea just three weeks ago that Duncan became extremely “attracted” to Evelyn after they got to know one another during the now-infamous Couple Swap challenge.

WATCH: Married At First Sight's Evelyn parties with Duncan and Harrison

“Duncan had the best time with Evelyn. The fun part of him came out again. He wondered what it would have been like if they were matched together from the start,” the insider told us.

“He is definitely attracted to her.”

Sadly, we’ll all just have to wait and see if Evelyn and Duncan decide to take their suspected relationship public… Watch this space!