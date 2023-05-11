Nine

Hours after the new couple went public, Alyssa took to TikTok to share a video of herself enjoying the holiday she’s currently on in Hawaii.

“There is nothing better than a sunset over the ocean,” Alyssa captioned her post.

Sure, this TikTok seems unrelated to Evelyn and Duncan but in the comments section a fan asked, “How do you feel about Evelyn and Duncan being together? I thought she was your friend!”

And Alyssa responded! The 36-year-old wrote, “Rip”.

Alyssa also recently wrote in the comments section on another one of her TikTok’s that her Married At First Sight edit was “twisted” after a user said she was ‘worse than Harrison’.

“People are supporting me because they know the real story. Try not to believe what you are watching. There was so much more to it that you’re not seeing,” Alyssa wrote.

“The story was completely twisted to fit their narrative.”