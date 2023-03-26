Nine

In his final vows, Layton did acknowledge that he and Melinda’s relationship was at times “stressful” and “tough”. But ultimately he revealed he wanted to be Melinda outside of the MAFS experiment.

“I’m ready to take that risk with you today… and I am falling in love with you, Mel,” Layton said.

Melinda also referenced how their relationship was tumultuous and had been full of “big highs AND big lows”. And when Mel said, “I’m not sure we can find a way to bring out the best in each other and I worry, at times, that we bring out the worst,” it seemed for a moment that she was going to break things off with Layton.

But then Melinda went on to say that she loved Layton and wanted to continue to see each other outside of Married At First Sight.

“I love you and I want us to be together,” she said.

Alyssa and Duncan

Alyssa’s final vows to Duncan were extremely loving; although she did mention the tough times the couple experienced during the MAFS experiment.

“It’s easy and magic. You can make me feel like I’m on top of the world. But the last few weeks have been incredibly difficult…” Alyssa said.

But then she added that, despite those difficult times, she couldn’t “imagine” her life without Duncan and wanted to be together.

However, Duncan made the difficult decision to break up with Alyssa. “I don’t want to hurt you and I don’t want to continue getting hurt. So, I have to say goodbye,” he said.