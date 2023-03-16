For the first few weeks of Married At First Sight, Cameron and Lyndall seemed like the perfect couple. But cracks slowly started to appear in their relationship and now, fans can’t believe how poorly Cameron treated Lyndall at the latest dinner party.
If you’re not up to date, Cameron told Lyndall that there was no point for her to move from Perth to his hometown, Darwin, because he’d likely be away for work, with no phone reception, for 6 to 12 months.
He also revealed that when he first applied for MAFShe told the experts that he would definitely move for love but now he’s not willing to move or change jobs; inadvertently hinting that he may not love Lyndall. Yikes.
Married At First Sight fans instantly took to Reddit to slam Cam for not being truly honest about his feelings with Lyndall.
One Reddit user wrote, “If you like/love someone you make it work. My husband was in bloody Antarctica for four months and we managed that… Pull your head out [of] your arse Cam and just admit you’re not feeling it,” while another said, “Cam's not into Lyndall. Plenty of work in Perth for a cabinate [sic] worker. He is a scumbag.”
“He made things very clear - he would move for love. He doesn’t want to move. He doesn’t love Lyndall,” one user posted.
Many MAFS viewers thought Cam was saying he’d be away for work in the hopes that Lyndall would break up with him.
One fan said, “I think he's exaggerating how long he's away for, to put Lyndall off,” while another shared, “Cam doesn’t actually like Lyndall. He’s trying to use his work to get out of the relationship without looking like an a**hole.”
Similarly, two users posted, “Cam is executing his ‘get her to dump me so I don't feel bad for dumping a lady with cystic fibrosis’ master plan,” and, “Long story short and it feels awful to say, Cam just doesn’t want to be the guy who dumped the girl with CF on national television.”
Of course, a few Married At First Sight fans made hilarious jokes at Cam’s expense.
One made a clever reference to Chandler and Friends and said, “Next he will be telling Lyndall he's moving to 15 Yemen Road, Yemen,” while another just sarcastically wrote:
“Cam's career is so important he could take months off to film a fake reality show.”