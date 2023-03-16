If you’re not up to date, Cameron told Lyndall that there was no point for her to move from Perth to his hometown, Darwin, because he’d likely be away for work, with no phone reception, for 6 to 12 months.

For the first few weeks of Married At First Sight , Cameron and Lyndall seemed like the perfect couple. But cracks slowly started to appear in their relationship and now, fans can’t believe how poorly Cameron treated Lyndall at the latest dinner party.

He also revealed that when he first applied for MAFS he told the experts that he would definitely move for love but now he’s not willing to move or change jobs; inadvertently hinting that he may not love Lyndall. Yikes.

Married At First Sight fans instantly took to Reddit to slam Cam for not being truly honest about his feelings with Lyndall.

One Reddit user wrote, “If you like/love someone you make it work. My husband was in bloody Antarctica for four months and we managed that… Pull your head out [of] your arse Cam and just admit you’re not feeling it,” while another said, “Cam's not into Lyndall. Plenty of work in Perth for a cabinate [sic] worker. He is a scumbag.”

“He made things very clear - he would move for love. He doesn’t want to move. He doesn’t love Lyndall,” one user posted.