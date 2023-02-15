Apparently, Lyndall and Cameron are no longer together… Nine

“There’s tension because you don’t back me Cam,” she replied.

The two continued to be distant and frosty towards one another for the rest of the evening; so we have to wonder will they overcome this hiccup and stay together? Or will Lyndall and Cameron break up?

Well, Lyndall and Cam still follow each other on Instagram, which is a good sign.

But, according to Yahoo! the couple has definitely split. Cameron has been spotted numerous times in Alice Springs since filming for Married At First Sight wrapped whereas Lyndall has remained in Perth.

As Lyndall and Cameron seemed so genuine and perfect for one another we hope they’re just doing long distance… But only time will tell.

Married At First Sight airs on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays on 9 and 9Now.