In the latest episode of Married At First Sight, the current season’s sweetest couple, Lyndall and Cameron, had their first fight.
Cameron was frustrated at Lyndall for getting involved in other couple’s dramas; for instance, she told everyone when the whole Claire and Adam cheating debacle was unfolding that on the night of the alleged cheating, before Lyndall left Adam said to her, “Don’t go, you know that if you go, I’m going to go home with Claire.”
And in tonight’s MAFSepisode, Lyndall told Caitlin that she saw Shannon with another woman and when he spotted Lyndall, he gave her a shushing gesture.
As it turned out, Shannon was just with his cousin but still, Lyndall wanting to speak up about what she saw led to a tense moment between her and Cameron.
Before the dinner party, when Lyndall was confiding in Cameron that she wanted to confront Shannon, he snapped, “Quite frankly, I’ve had enough of hearing about it… I just don’t want it to bring conflict to us.”
Apparently, Lyndall and Cameron are no longer together…
“There’s tension because you don’t back me Cam,” she replied.
The two continued to be distant and frosty towards one another for the rest of the evening; so we have to wonder will they overcome this hiccup and stay together? Or will Lyndall and Cameron break up?
Well, Lyndall and Cam still follow each other on Instagram, which is a good sign.
But, according to Yahoo! the couple has definitely split. Cameron has been spotted numerous times in Alice Springs since filming for Married At First Sight wrapped whereas Lyndall has remained in Perth.
As Lyndall and Cameron seemed so genuine and perfect for one another we hope they’re just doing long distance… But only time will tell.
