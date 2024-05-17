Farmer Wants A Wife is almost over for another year, and we have already seen some amazing love stories bloom. But which couples are still together?

Dean and Tom have already found their ‘wives’ and left the show. Bert withdrew himself from the experience without finding love. And Joe, Dustin, and Todd continue to build connections with their women.

So who has each farmer chosen? And what is their relationship like these days? We have done some digging to find out. Scroll on for everything we know.

Farmer Dean and Teegan left this season of Farmer Wants A Wife together very early on. But have they stayed together?

While some sources have alleged that the pair split ahead of the reunion, others assured Yahoo! Lifestyle that they are “still very much together” and “tackling long-distance”.

“Not long after the Reunion, they reconnected and started doing long-distance again and are still taking things slow,” the insider said.

This came two weeks after Dean and Teegan broke their silence about finding love on Farmer Wants A Wife.

Taking to Dean’s Instagram, the pair wrote a joint statement which read: “From farm to forever! ❤️ So grateful for our incredible journey on Farmer Wants a Wife. Thank you to everyone who supported us along the way! 👏.”

Farmer Tom, 22, officially left Farmer Wants A Wife with Sarah C after confessing his love for the 23-year-old. But have they stayed together?

Well, we won’t know for sure until the reunion. But, things are looking good!

Not only do they still follow each other on Instagram but, at the end of last year, Sarah shared a photo from Beechworth Victoria – just over an hour’s drive from Tom’s farm in Nagambie.

It was no surprise to viewers that Farmer Tom chose Sarah as his ‘wife’, with the Tabilk-local telling New Idea in April that she was one of the first girls to stand out.

The speech pathologist has also been predicted to win via online betting site Sportsbet for a while now. After confessing their love for each other, Tom and Sarah sealed their journey with a kiss.

Farmer Bert, 30, made the tough decision to leave Farmer Wants A Wife before the end of the show, bidding farewell to his three remaining ladies, Brooke, 27, Caitlin, 27, and Karli, 32.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, the 30-year-old confessed the process “became a bit much” and he lost his passion for the farm.

“I decided it was time for me to step back, and do it in a way that hurt the least people possible,” he says. “The end goal throughout the whole ordeal was to do my best not to hurt anyone; but that’s probably impossible in that sort of scenario.”

Despite rumours that the farmer struck up a romance with former Farmers contestant Lauren McNeil after leaving the show, the 27-year-old denied this – saying they were simply friends. Bert, however, hasn’t closed himself off to love.

“You never know what’s around the next corner. Hopefully, at some point or another, I bump into that person that’s going to change my world. It’s never definitely off the table,” he said.

“Right now, I am pretty bogged down; but hopefully there’ll be a bit of time off later in the year and we’ll see where that goes. When the time’s right, I’m sure it’ll happen.”

According to Sportsbet, Farmers viewers have placed their bets on Sarah to be the last woman standing on Joe’s farm.

While nothing is confirmed yet, the 33-year-old hinted towards having a “clear favourite” woman from his second week.

“She really caught my attention and took my breath away a little bit,” the Bombala local told our sister site TV WEEK. “We had very similar senses of humor, she’s obviously a very beautiful girl, and I felt really comfortable and connected.”

Speaking about Farmer Joe, Sarah confessed she was drawn to his “cheeky nature”.

“I never felt the urge to apply (to Farmer Wants A Wife) until I read about Joe,” she told Seven. “There is just something about him.”

Is Sarah the one for Joe? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

Viewers are convinced that Farmer Dustin has found his person in Sophie, taking to Sportsbet to bet on the 28-year-old to win his heart.

It’s no surprise that Sophie is tipped to be Dustin’s pick. When the farmer showed Sophie around his property, the 26-year-old’s passion for his farm touched the speech pathologist, who was reminded of her father’s own connection with his farm.

They ended the day with a romantic piggyback, and their connection has only grown since.

During New Idea’s interview with Dustin, he also hinted that he found love when he revealed that, although his family were hesitant about the show at first, “now after this all happened, they’re all pretty happy”.

He may have joined Farmer Wants A Wife later than the other country boys, but intruder Farmer Todd, 33, wasted no time forming connections.

From the start of his journey, the cattle farmer felt a “spark” with Daisy, 28, inviting her to a romantic candlelit dinner. So it’s no surprise that the gym manager is predicted to be the last woman standing on his farm.

Impressed by her date with Todd, which ended in a kiss, Daisy told the 33-year-old she felt “very at home” at his farm, located in Baan Baa NSW.

There have even been whispers that Todd plans to propose

In early May, a source told New Idea that the farmer is set to leave FWAW “extremely loved-up”, claiming a proposal could “fully be on the cards”.

“Todd is a very happy camper right now,” the source dished. “Marriage is something he definitely wants,” said the insider, adding that kids were definitely on the cards.

So, have the farmers found a ‘wife’? Are they still with their chosen women? We’ll have to keep watching to find out.

