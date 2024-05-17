He may have joined Farmer Wants A Wife later than the other country boys, but intruder Farmer Todd, 33, hasn’t wasted any time forming connections.

From the start of his journey, the cattle farmer felt a “spark” with gym manager Daisy, 28, inviting her to a romantic candlelit dinner. Now, according to Sportsbet, she is predicted to win his heart.

Impressed by their date, which ended in a kiss, Daisy told Todd she felt “very at home” at his farm, located in Baan Baa NSW.

The third-generation farmer even opened up about his past relationship and how he has since grown, explaining he and his ex-partner broke up as they “weren’t connecting like they used to”.

Will Farmer Todd end up with Daisy?

Daisy herself was previously married, also working on self-growth since the divorce.

“I’ve put the work into myself and I know who I am as a person, what I deserve, and who I deserve,” she said.

A Queensland local, Daisy believes in “having and deserving a fairy tale love and happy ending,” describing herself as “kind, caring, funny, and hardworking”.

When speaking about Farmer Todd, the 28-year-old called him a “cute… genuine and kind guy”.

“His love for horses is a big winner for me,” she told Seven. “I feel we’d be able to relate on so many levels. I love animals, especially horses.

Farmer Todd is a third-generation farmer.

She added: “I’ve spent 20 years breeding, training and competing with horses in events, showjumping and dressage. I’m not afraid of hard work and getting my hands dirty but I also love to dress up and feel beautiful.”

It sure sounds like Daisy fits the bill for Farmer Todd, who told Seven he is looking for someone “easy going and pretty relaxed like (himself)”.

“But also willing to get their hands dirty and not be afraid of hard work,” he added. “Someone who’ll enjoy living on the farm and the farming lifestyle,” he said.

Speaking to New Idea, Todd confessed he was nervous heading into the show, but his family and friends reminded him to simply be himself.

“Everyone knew I was joining the show to find someone, and they all said, we all love you so hopefully someone else will too!”

Indeed, a fairy tale ending appears to be in sight for Todd. A source told New Idea that the cattle farmer is set to leave Farmer Wants A Wife “extremely loved up,” dishing that a proposal could “fully be on the cards”.

“Todd is a very happy camper right now,” the source said. More on that here.

So, will we have another Farmer Dean and Teegan love story on our hands? We’ll have to keep watching to find out!

