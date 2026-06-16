Farmer Wants a Wife (FWAW) has been around since 2007 and has made its name as one of Australia’s more successful reality TV matchmaking shows.

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Over the 15 seasons of this iconic reality TV series, Aussies have developed a deep love for the show and for the farmers on their search for love.

Currently, there are 19 couples from Farmer Wants a Wife that have remained together since their time on the show, however, with the 2026 season on its way, that number may be increasing shortly!

As this year’s farmers will have their journey unfold on our screens, we’ve checked in to see which Farmer Wants A Wife couples from previous seasons are still together.

Which couples from Farmer Wants a Wife are still together?

(Credit: Supplied) 01 Kim Tierney and Chris Newsome Season one (2007) Tamworth farmer Chris Newsome met disability worker Kim Tierney in the very first season of FWAW, and they were the first couple to marry. Their real-life wedding was also filmed for the second season of the show, and thankfully, many years later, they are still going strong. The couple now have two children together, son Corbin and daughter Charlotte, and the family resides on Chris’s farm in Tamworth.

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(Credit: Instagram) 02 Jo Fincham and Rob Hodges Season two (2008) Jo Fincham, a former newspaper photographer, fell in love with South Australian cattle farmer Rob Hodges back in 2008 on the second season of FWAW. The two later married on March 27, 2010. Since then, Jo and Rob have welcomed three beautiful children – Darcy, Maggie, and Roy. “I never thought in a million years that I would spend my days living on a farm and have three children,” Jo previously told New Idea. “But now, I just couldn’t live back in the city; there’s no way I could adjust back to city living.” The family of four was living on Rob’s farm in Mount Gambier; however, they recently relocated to Noosa.

(Credit: Supplied) 03 Rachael Peynenborg and Damian Atkins Season three (2009) Tasmanian farmer Damian Atkins and Rachael Peynenborg fell in love at first sight in season three of FWAW. The two moved from the mainland to the Apple Isle following their time on the show and later welcomed their first child, Harvey, in 2011. Rachael and Damian married in 2016 and had another two children – Fin and Mae. Together, they run several beef cattle farms.

(Credit: Facebook) 04 Scott Warby and Clare Spark Season four (2009) After filming wrapped, farmer Scott Warby and Clare Spark continued to date long-distance. The Brisbane girl, sheep and crop farmer, met up every other weekend until Scott proposed to Clare nine months later. Nowadays, the married couple live at their Mungindi property and has two children, Elsie and Fraser.

(Credit: Supplied) 05 Stacie Marmion and Brad Crane Season four (2009) It was love at first sight for Lithgow cattle farmer Brand Crane and Stacie Marmion. The pair dated for just six months after meeting on the show before Brad proposed. The couple have since welcomed three daughters – Darcie, Bobbie and Frankie. The family is currently living on their farm in Gunnedah, NSW.

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(Credit: Supplied) 06 Amanda Ecker and Nathan McClymont Season five (2010) Farmer Nathan McClymont and Amanda Ecker had one of the fastest romances in the history of FWAW, with Nathan proposing to Amanda in the finale! The two later married and have since become parents to Mason, Benjamin, and Oscar.

(Credit: Supplied) 07 Frank Atherton and Tennile Jolly Season seven (2011) It all started with a five-minute speed date for Hughendon farmer Frank Atherton and Perth office girl Tenille Jolly. The two hit it off instantly, and the rest was history! Frank proposed on his Hughenden property on Valentine’s Day 2013, and the pair are now married with one child, called Oliver.

(Credit: Supplied) 08 Jodie Byrne and Sam Alford Season eight (2012) Cattleman and musterer farmer Sam Alford fell for Sydney-based travel agent Jodie Byrne in 2012, whilst on season eight of FWAW. Jodie quickly made the decision to relocate to WA and live with Sam on his property following the show’s finale. Sam later proposed to Jodie over the Christmas break in 2012, and the couple got married at the beginning of 2015. They later welcomed their first child, River, in 2018.

(Credit: Instagram) 09 Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie Season 11 (2021) Jess Nathan and Andrew Guthrie have to be one of the cutest romances from the show! The loved-up couple fell in love instantly and actually wanted to drop out of the series mid-season because they knew they were meant for each other. The producers ended up convincing them to stay, and almost a year after the show’s finale, the two moved in together. In August 2023, they announced they were engaged and have since tied the knot. They confirmed they were expecting their first child together in November 2025, and then had a baby girl on May 21, 2026. The couple took to Instagram to share that their daughter, Gracie Maree Guthrie, is their “perfect little person”, and they’re “completely smitten”.

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(Credit: Instagram) 10 Tess Brookman and Harry Lloyd Season 12 (2022) Harry and Tess had an instant connection on the show, and since meeting in 2022, the two have stayed together. The farmer initially moved to the Gold Coast to be with Tess while she finished her psychology studies, but the couple have since moved back to his sheep and cattle farm in Kyabram. They got engaged in March 2026, confirming the news with our sister publication Woman’s Day at the time. “I think I said yes before he’d even asked the question,” Tess told the publication at the time. Former city girl Tess also said that she can’t imagine her life off the farm, despite being a former city girl. “I never saw myself living in the country, but now I can’t imagine anything different,” she added.

(Credit: Instagram) 10 Benjamin Jackson and Hannah Jackson Season 12 (2022) Sparks flew when Hannah and Benjamin first met during the 2022 season of FWAW. However, the farmer quit partway through the season, due to a health emergency, where his grandmother then passed away. At the time, he only had three ladies left on the farm. However, he reconnected with Hannah years later, and fast forward to 2026, and they announced their engagement in February. “Um………… YEP! The easiest yes of all, in every lifetime ❤️,” Hannah shared after he popped the question. The couple then tied the knot on June 5, 2026 in Coffs Harbour. In the photos, they also revealed that they’re expecting their first child together.

(Credit: Instagram) 11 Jess Cova and Will Simpson Season 12 (2022) Jess and Will first met in 2022 while filming for season 12 of Farmer Wants a Wife and announced their engagement in June 2025. “Jess said yes! From farmer to fiancé! Our most special moment yet ❤️,” Will wrote on Instagram, sharing the exciting news. The two currently live at Will’s farm in Berriwillock, Victoria, and have adopted an adorable Dachshund puppy together. “A whole lot of love over the last 3 years ❤️ and much more to come! Happy Anniversary to us 🥂,” she wrote in April 2025. They have not yet confirmed their wedding plans.

(Credit: New Idea) 12 Clare Hockings and Brad Jones Season 13 (2023) Beloved couple Brad and Clare found love on FWAW, and three years later, they are engaged with two children. The fan favourites welcomed their first child together, Roy, in December 2023. “We didn’t think it would happen as quickly as it did,” Brad told New Idea in July 2023, revealing that they had discovered they were expecting before their season of FWAW even made it to air. They welcomed their second son, Lachie Leigh Jones, in October 2025, confirming the news exclusively with New Idea at the time. “Roy’s pretty obsessed with him; it’s hard to keep Roy from squashing him or hurting him accidentally,” Clare gushed. “It is hard the first few days, but once we get into a groove, we’ll be alright.” Their son’s middle name, Leigh, is the same as Brad’s sister-in-law, who sadly died in the weeks before Lachie’s birth. “It’s been a hectic few weeks, to be honest. My brother’s wife passed away too in the past few weeks,” Brad told us. “Lachie coming into the world, and he has the same middle name as my sister-in-law, so that was a nice thing. One way he’ll remember her is they’ll have the same middle name.” Just weeks before Clare gave birth to Lachie, Brad also popped the question and asked her to marry him on their farm. He proposed on her 30th birthday, but his plans for an outdoor proposal were scuppered when it started raining, he told New Idea at the time. “That went out the window when it kept raining most of the day! So I literally did it in our house,” he told us. “It really made my birthday, that’s for sure! It was really exciting,” Clare added. Though they don’t have any wedding plans yet, focusing on their children, we can’t wait to see them tie the knot!

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(Credit: Instagram) 13 Emily Gordon and David McMahon Season 13 (2023) Emily and David wasted no time following season 13 of Farmer Wants a Wife and quickly moved in together after filming wrapped. The two later announced their engagement in October 2023 and had their engagement party in March 2024. On season 15 of the show, we also got to see their special wedding day, which took place in October 2024. Read our exclusive chat with the couple about their wedding here. They recently welcomed another major milestone and have welcomed their first child together! On April 10, 2026, Emily gave birth to a baby girl called Willa Mae McMahon. “To have you in our arms is an indescribable feeling – we love you,” she gushed on Instagram at the time.

(Credit: Instagram) 14 Olivia Benic and Matt Young Season 13 (2023) Olivia and Matt are yet another couple from the 2023 season who have made it work and stayed together! The two moved to Canberra, where Matt works with the Department of Agriculture. The couple also visits his farm in Bookham when they can. The couple revealed in 2024 that they had bought a house together. Olivia posted to Instagram on March 11, 2024, alongside the caption, “Soooo we did a thingggg…!” They also welcomed their son Henry in the same year. Since then, they have been happily raising their son on the farm and often give glimpses into their family life on Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram) 15 Dustin Manwaring and Sophie Trethowan Season 14 (2024) Even Dustin’s run-down cottage wasn’t enough to turn Sophie away from farm life, and the pair confirmed they are still going strong. So besotted, Dustin even told host Sam Armytage he would change anything necessary to keep Sophie on the farm with him. It’s no surprise the third-generation farmer is deeply in love. When he spoke to New Idea in 2024, he certainly hinted that things had worked out alright. Explaining that although his family was hesitant about the show at first, he said, “Now after this all happened, they’re all pretty happy.” “Dustin and I feel so lucky to have found each other on this show, we wouldn’t have met otherwise! We are both super grateful for the experience and to have found love,” Sophie wrote on Instagram after the show aired.

(Credit: Instagram) 16 Todd Melbourne and Daisy Lamb Season 14 (2024) Speaking exclusively to New Idea after the show finished filming, Daisy revealed that she did not want to go long distance and moved to Todd’s farm in Queensland. In the interview, they said they were very much on the same page and wanted to add to their family, which includes their border collies. “We both want to start a family,” Todd said at the time. “There are definitely kids in the future. We talk about kids all the time,” Daisy added. Since then, they have proved they are going stronger than ever, often sharing loved-up posts to their Instagram pages. While she spends time on the farm and works in the mines, Daisy also works at Anytime Fitness and runs her activewear business.

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(Credit: Instagram) 17 Corey Manwaring and Keeley Rankin Season 15 (2025) Corey and Keeley fell hard and fast for one another on FWAW and walked away together. They celebrated their first anniversary of dating in December 2025 and gushed over their time together in a sweet Instagram post at the time. “Farm life, major milestones, and endless adventures with the love of my life! Your unwavering love and sacrifices have left me forever grateful, especially uprooting your life for us,” he penned. “Thank you for being the person you are, and loving me for who I am. “You mean the absolute world to me, and I wouldn’t want to do life with anybody else. Here’s to creating more unforgettable memories together! Lotta love for you 🥰🫶🏻@keeley.rankin.” The couple have gone from strength to strength and bought their first home together in September 2025.

(Credit: Instagram) 18 Jack Lonie and Sarah Linklater Season 15 (2025) Jack and Sarah were so certain of their love for one another that they left the 2025 series early to be together. “I can’t imagine my future without you. Sarah, you are a risk, but you are a risk I am willing to take. I do feel like I’m falling in love with you,” he gushed at the time. During the reunion in June 2025, they revealed that they were doing long-distance, with Sarah still to relocate from Cairns to Jack’s farm in Tasmania. “It’s hard with long distance [and] his communication skills aren’t the best,” Sarah told host Natalie Gruzlewski. “I’ve looked into moving down the next few months, sending my animals first, then driving down.” They keep their relationship very private, so we haven’t heard if Sarah has made the move yet; however, she did post from a tulip farm in Tasmania in November 2025.

(Credit: Instagram) 19 Tom and Georgie Lavery Season 15 (2025) Tom and Georgie were an unexpected love story, with the pair walking away at the end of the show together. At the June 2025 reunion, the couple confirmed that Georgie was planning to move to Tom’s sheep farm in Wagga Wagga in the Riverina. “I’m excited to take this next step, and I’ve fallen really hard and fast for you, Georgie. I’m totally in love with you,” Tom gushed. “I came on FWAW to find a wife, and I’m definitely on that pathway for sure. I’m so excited to start our next step.” They marked their first anniversary in October 2025, and New Idea hears they will be getting engaged on the 2026 series. The engagement has been teased during the 2026 promos, but the couple’s identity has been kept under wraps. “If you listen carefully to the ads, it’s Tom’s voice. That’s what producers are counting on. They want viewers guessing right until the end,” our source dishes. Find out more here.

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