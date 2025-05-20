Farmer Tom has found exactly what he was looking for when he signed up for the 15th season of Farmer Wants a Wife – a love to last a lifetime!

While there were several ladies vying for his affections, Georgie and Eliza were the frontrunners from the beginning, both women building strong bonds with the father of one.

Ultimately, however, it was 28-year-old Georgie who stole his heart on the show, the blonde beauty also earning herself an emotional declaration of love from the soft-spoken farmer.

Georgie was lost for words when Farmer Tom confessed the true depths of his feelings towards her. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Throughout this whole experience, I’ve enjoyed every moment I’ve spent with you,” Tom began.

“I’m excited to take this next step, and I’ve fallen really hard and fast for you, Georgie. I’m totally in love with you.”

“I came on FWAW to find a wife, and I’m definitely on that pathway for sure. I’m so excited to start our next step,” he confessed to her.

The registered nurse was quickly rendered speechless and revealed how “relieved” she felt to know her beau felt just as strongly about her as she did him.

“I can’t wait to continue our relationship outside of this experience. I feel exactly the same way,” she responded.

“This has just been the best experience of my entire life, falling in love. I’m just so happy now,” she added.

“I’m totally in love with you,” Farmer Tom confessed. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Farmer Tom and Georgie from FWAW 2025 still together?

While Georgie was still based in her hometown of Geelong at the time filming concluded, she and Tom discussed on the show what their future together would look like.

Specifically, Georgie would move to Wagga Wagga in the Riverina, a regional city located only a 30-minute drive away from Borambola, where Tom’s sheep farm is located.

Currently, it is unclear if this move has taken place. However, insider sources have reported that Farmer Tom and Georgie have since split, and runner-up Eliza is now in a relationship with the farmer and living with him in Borambola instead!

It is currently unclear if Farmer Tom and Georgie have stayed together in the months since filming wrapped. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“One of his neighbours near him actually messaged me and said Eliza had moved to the farm and is working as a teacher there,” 2024 contestant Daisy Lamb shared with Chattr ahead of the finale.

But another source also shared with the same publication that there was “no truth” to the rumours.

“He’s with Georgie, and they’re still together. I don’t know where that rumour started with Eliza, but that’s not true at all.”

While speculation is rife, Eliza, Georgie and Tom have yet to publicly comment on the matter, meaning we will all just have to wait and see.

