Natalie Gruzlewski’s next move after Farmer Wants A Wife revealed!

Natalie Gruzlewski is in the running for another major reality TV show amid uncertainty about Farmer Wants A Wife’s future.

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The 49-year-old has hosted FWAW since 2007, but with reports swirling that the show has been postponed until 2028, she’s exploring other avenues.

In fact, TV insiders tell New Idea that Channel Seven doesn’t want to lose Natalie and is offering her a surprising lifeline in the form of My Reno Rules.

“Her warmth, relatability and experience working with ordinary Australians could translate naturally to the renovation competition,” our insider dishes.

Natalie Gruzlewski is being lined up for a major new show. (Credit: Instagram)

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My Reno Rules debuted earlier this year on Seven as a rival to Nine’s The Block and was hosted by Dr Chris Brown, but rumours are swirling that he could be replaced as he eyes up a return to Network 10.

New Idea understands that Seven has been exploring the possibility of introducing a female presenter to the renovation series, with Natalie providing the star power they’re after.

Johanna Griggs was also in the running, given her extensive experience hosting renovation programs, including House Rules and Better Homes and Gardens, but Natalie has taken over as frontrunner.

While Natalie isn’t the name that comes to mind when you think of renovation shows, she’s an attractive choice for a format built around changing people’s lives, and the show’s sponsor, Adrian Portelli, is on board.

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“Adrian doesn’t watch a lot of these reality shows, but his partner is across them and has strong opinions on who she likes and doesn’t care for,” a source close to the star confirms.

New Idea has contacted Channel Seven for comment.

She could replace Dr Chris Brown on My Reno Rules, insiders suggest. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Has Farmer Wants A Wife been cancelled?

There has been no official news about My Reno Rules or FWAW, with all set to be revealed at the Channel Seven 2027 Upfronts in the coming weeks.

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However, rumours have been swirling about FWAW‘s future, with reports claiming the show has been paused in 2027 due to costs.

Amid the speculation, Seven has reportedly denied that the show has been cancelled, insisting that the show will film next year.

“The show has not been cancelled. Seven will produce the next series of Farmer Wants a Wife in 2027,” Seven’s Managing Director of TV and Streaming, Angus Ross, told TV Tonight.

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While production will take place in 2027, reports signal that fans might have to wait until 2028 for the show to air.

Filming usually takes place over six weeks at the end of the year, with the series airing in April. However, in 2026, the season faced programming delays and premiered from June to August.

If filming is delayed again, Natalie will certainly have a gap in her TV schedule next year.

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