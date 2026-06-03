EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Portelli reveals the future of My Reno Rules after $5 million giveaway

It was a gamble for Adrian Portelli to put his money on the line with My Reno Rules, but the billionaire thinks it has paid off in more ways than one.

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During the finale on June 2 on Channel Seven, parents Mitch and Shaz won $1 million, and two gentlemen answered the phone and won the live giveaway, where they chose to take $2 million.

While the show’s sponsor said he couldn’t fault the Seven Network for its production of the show, he exclusively told New Idea that it could be improved.

“In the perfect world, you know, if we spread that across two days, I feel like we would have one day a week, it’s hard for people to get invested in the show when it’s on once a week and then runs for an hour and 45 minutes,” he explains, which mirrors sentiments from viewers.

Adrian Portelli told New Idea he could only fault one thing about My Reno Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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“And then you’ve got in between that you’ve got all the ads, and and during a week night, people want to go to bed for work or put the kids to bed, so that’s my only critique of the show.”

Even so, in terms of the show’s longevity, he described the format as “strong” and something that could be scaled.

When asked about if there have been any conversations about a second season, he says he’d love to do it.

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“I think we’ll just go back and analyse how this season went and for both parties because there’s my side and and then there’s Channel Seven’s side and and we’ll just go back and see … the finale was just amazing, you know? You don’t really see much TV like that anymore.”

“We’ll just go back to the drawing board. We’ll have a meeting and and see if it’s viable to run a season two.”

Throughout the season, the ratings have been steady, with last night’s finale drawing in more than 1.494 million Aussies. The Block 2025 finale, on the the hand, had a total reach of 3.65 million.

Mitch and Shaz won $1 million during the My Reno Rules grand finale. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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He also exclusively shared his thoughts with New Idea about the comparisons made to the renovation juggernaut on Channel Nine.

For him, there’s no comparison.

“The finale, for example, the live format announcing the winners. There’s actual winners of this show where the judges are in charge,” he says.

“The Block doesn’t have that. The Block all depends on a public auction to decide to pick the winners.”

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For him, other key points of difference included the live giveaway of the homes, and the judges revealing their scores in front of the contestants each week.