EXCLUSIVE: The filming secrets My Reno Rules doesn’t want you to know about

One My Reno Rules contestant has lifted the lid and debunked the most-asked questions about filming the show.

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This week, star Julia James, who is competing for the $1 million prize with her husband, Nathan, took to a Facebook page to answer questions.

The post has since been removed, but she shared some interesting insights on what it’s like renovating a house with another team.

The couple are revamping house one with the controversial mother-daughter duo Emma and Michelle, and fans have watched them clash throughout the show.

From what’s made it to air, the pairs have butted heads over their design choices and negotiated for different rooms in the house.

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It turns out that clashing might be inevitable, due to the show’s rules.

Fans have watched Julia, Emma and Michelle argue throughout the first My Reno Rules season. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We don’t shop together and weren’t allowed to share details of what we purchased either. Which almost guarantees a clash,” the mother-of-three explained.

One fan asked how furniture was delivered so quickly, given that they were unveiling multiple rooms per week.

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Julia said that the show’s sponsors made that easier, but there were also challenges.

“We had amazing sponsors, but also had to make on-the-spot decisions, i.e., when it comes to selecting a bed, for instance, the supplier had 16 colours in the range, we were given but only one colour in the warehouse… ” she began.

“So we purchase that colour. What they don’t go into detail about is how much of the rooms are furnished with supplier funds. We would buy 90 per cent with sponsor money from the chosen stores and then get as creative as we could with the small “cash” component of the budget.”

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She explained that she, Nathan, and the other contestants were more hands-on during each week than what’s been shown on screen.

“What I will say is that there are hundreds of people on site to help us and cutting corners was a hard no,” she explained.

“So the work is quality. Our design mightn’t be, but that’s not at all a reflection on the trades team. It’s nothing like you have ever seen.”

Filming the show was not easy, she explained, given the long hours.

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“We were on site some nights till 3am and then back on the road at 5.30am! Mentally, you are never off. I swear I was dreaming of colours of night,” she explained.

Julia has set the record straight about some My Reno Rules filming secrets. (Credit: Channel Seven)

One fan even vented about the show’s pace and format, which have been hot topics since it started airing. The show airs once a week, where reveals, drama and renovations are all crammed in one episode.

Julia agreed that even though she was a part of it, she also “struggled” to follow it.

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In response to a fan slamming people who have trolled the couple, Julia said “it is what it is”.

“…we signed up to be judged and knew not everyone would love us. That’s totally okay!” she continued.

“At the end of the day though, we’re raising three little girls and if there’s one thing we hope they learn from all of this, it’s that you don’t have to like everyone… but you should always try to be kind.”

You can watch My Reno Rules every Tuesday at 7.30pm on Channel Seven and 7 Plus.

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