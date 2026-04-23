Have the winners of My Reno Rules ALREADY leaked?!

My Reno Rules might have just started on Channel Seven, but the winner might have been leaked before the season ends.

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Four teams of two are renovating two rundown homes in Melbourne, in the hopes of winning the grand prize.

Even though the finale is a little while off, we might already have an idea of who will win the inaugural season.

Find out more below.

Do you think Mitch and Shaz have what it takes to win My Reno Rules? (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Who is the winner of My Reno Rules?

While the contestants initially thought they were competing for $100,000, the team with the highest overall score will instead pocket $1 million!

The contestants had their rooms critiqued for the first time during episode two on April 22, with Queensland newlyweds Mitch and Shaz coming out on top.

The couple scored 25 out of 30, with judge Simon Cohen dubbing their living room as one of the “best rooms” he has “ever judged” on a show.

Fans took to social media to share their joy for the couple, who have become favourites on the show.

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“SHAZ + MITCH DREAM TEAM FOREVER ✨️✨️🙌🏻,” one gushed.

“The best team out of the whole show!!” a second wrote in agreement, with another commenting that they were “Deserving winners”.

Not only that, billionaire Adrian Portelli awarded them $10,000 for their next renovation, because he liked their living room and kids’ bedroom best.

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The couple, who share their 13-year-old son Lenny, said the prize money would go towards their mortgage or a future renovation project.

“I have minimal experience. I have done bits and pieces in our own home. I ask my chippie brother-in-law for advice, and I’m willing to have a crack,” Mitch said.

When is the My Reno Rules finale?

According to Adrian Portelli’s subscription-based rewards platform, LMCT+, the finale will be on June 2, and two winners will be drawn in a live giveaway.

People who enter have the chance to either win one of the fully renovated homes or choose $2 million cash.

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If you want to win one of the houses, there is some fine print you need to know about. (Credit: Channel Seven)

How do I enter the My Reno Rules draw?

If you want to enter, you need to either be a current member of his subscription-based rewards club LMCT+, or join and purchase an entry.

You can purchase three entries for $10, 15 entries for $30, 75 entries for $100, 300 entries for $200 and 1,500 entries for $500.

Make sure you keep June 2 in your calendar, because if you are called, you only have three minutes to answer. If you don’t, the price is redrawn.

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Entrants need to be over the age of 18.

The terms and conditions state that people in South Australia, sadly, cannot enter due to “regularoty requirements under South Australian law”.

“Any entry submitted by a person, who is a resident of South Australia, at the time of entry will be deemed invalid,” the fine print says.

Watch My Reno Rules on Channel Seven and 7Plus every Tuesday and Wednesday at 7.30pm.

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