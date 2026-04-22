Want to win one of the homes on My Reno Rules? Watch out for these catches

My Reno Rules has finally hit our screens, which means Aussies are one step closer to winning the ultimate prizes – two fully renovated homes.

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Dubbed “the biggest getaway in Australia”, the homes will be awarded in a first-of-its-kind televised event. However, they aren’t the only prizes you can win.

While it does sound exciting, if you are thinking of entering, you need to keep your eye out for a few details.

Scroll on to find out more below.

Adrian Portelli purchased the homes on My Reno Rules. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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How can you win one of the homes on My Reno Rules?

If you want to win one of the fully-renovated homes bought by Adrian Portelli, you need to either be a current member of his subscription-based rewards club LMCT+, or purchase an entry.

You can purchase three entries for $10, 15 entries for $30, 75 for $100, 300 for $200 and 1,500 entries for $500.

If you enter, however, you can choose $2 million in tax-free cash instead over one of the houses.

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When you enter, you also add your personal details. You need to make sure to keep your phone close to you, because you have three minutes to answer it to claim your prize… otherwise it will be redrawn!

Entries close on June 2, 2026, at 5pm, with the website stating that the giveaway will take place on the same date at 7.30pm.

Enter here.

If you want to win one of the grand prizes on My Reno Rules, you need to make sure you keep an eye on things. (Credit: Channel Seven)

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Where are the My Reno Rules houses located?

Throughout the show, four teams will renovate and upgrade two homes. Each week, they will be critiqued by Neale Whittaker, buyer’s agent Simon Cohen, and interior design expert Julia Green.

While they were initially told the team with the highest score would pocket $100,000 at the end, per TV Tonight, it has increased to $1 million.

The team that comes second will also take home $250,000.

Watch My Reno Rules at 7.30pm on Tuesday and Wednesday on Channel Seven and Seven Plus.

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