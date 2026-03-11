EXCLUSIVE: Dr Chris Brown and girlfriend Lorraine take HUGE step in secret romance



Dr Chris Brown and his girlfriend Lorraine Monforte have hard launched their relationship — and it happened in front of thousands at the Australian Grand Prix.

While the couple usually prefers to keep their romance under wraps, the lovebirds weren’t hiding anything as they were spotted together over the weekend.

The usually private pair were all smiles as they made their most public appearance yet together at the Melbourne event on March 8, with Lorraine sharing a candid carousel of photos and videos from the day on Instagram.

Dr. Chris Brown and Lorraine Monforte hard-launched their relationship at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, March 8. (Credit: Instagram)

Among the posts was a video of the couple laughing together as they walked through the pit lanes after the race, fans streaming past them in the background.

“Vroom vroom @ausgp,” she captioned the post.

With Chris adding a fire emoji in a comment underneath.

It’s a far cry from the low profile the pair have kept since New Idea exclusively broke the news of their romance in May last year. With Chris, 47, confirming the relationship publicly in a radio interview in late July.

“I am happy,” he said at the time.

The couple have known each other for years, having first met when they both worked at Network 10 — Lorraine was a publicist on Chris’s former show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

These days, the duo navigate a semi-long-distance relationship, with Chris based in Sydney while Lorraine, 41, lives in Brisbane with her two children from a previous relationship.

Lorraine posted a carousel of images and videos at the Australian Grand Prix. (Credit: Instagram)

But things appear to be going from strength to strength. In October, the pair jetted off to the Philippines together, with some of Chris’s family joining them — including his older brother Tim, who Lorraine posted a photo on Instagram.

And it seems the whole Brown family is on board. Chris has previously revealed that his dad, Graeme, is a fan of Lorraine — and if a close pal is to be believed, things are about to get even more serious.

“Chris has never looked this happy,” the close pal has previously told New Idea.

“It’s serious. Lorraine has been welcomed into the family fold, and there’s already chatter about what’s next. An engagement is definitely on the cards.”

